2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Field: Second-to-Last Fall Tour Stop

Two more opportunities are available for players to try to crack the top 100 in points and secure full PGA Tour status for 2026.

John Schwarb

Max McGreevy is 100th in FedEx points, the cutoff spot for full-time PGA Tour status in 2026.
Max McGreevy is 100th in FedEx points, the cutoff spot for full-time PGA Tour status in 2026. / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall moves to a slice of paradise for 120 players.

And most won’t be doing any sightseeing.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the sixth of seven fall events, with the final coming next week at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. That means two more opportunities for players to get inside the top 100 in points, now the cutoff for full-time Tour status. Also on the line are spots in the first two signature events of 2026, for those who finish in the top 10 in points across the fall events.

Ben Griffin won last week in Mexico for his third win of 2025, while runners-up Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki were winners in another sense—Ramey moved to 89th in points and Valimaki to 76th.

Heading to Port Royal Golf Course this week, Max McGreevy holds the crucial 100th spot in points, just 2.5 ahead of David Lipsky. The next players outside the top 100 that haven’t otherwise secured 2026 status are Victor Perez (104th), Isaiah Salinda (106th) and Patrick Fishburn (107th), and all are in the field this week.

Rafael Campos won last year and returns to defend; previous winners Camilo Villegas and Seamus Power are also in the field.

2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship full field

120 players

Andersen, Mason

Anderson, Samuel *

Betschart, Oliver +

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Blades +

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Couilleau, Oscar +

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Doyle, Drew *

Duncan, Tyler +

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Ferrier, Paul #

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Lanto

Haddrell, Will +

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Hastings, Justin +

Higgs, Harry

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Johnson, Chase +

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Leseur, Kenny +

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Peacock, Jake *

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smart, Henry +

Snedeker, Brandt

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert +

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith

Thornberry, Braden

Valimaki, Sami

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Watts, Tyler +

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolcott, Hunter *

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zielinski, Andrew +

* - Open qualifier
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion

