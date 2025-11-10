2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Full Field: Second-to-Last Fall Tour Stop
For the second straight week, the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall moves to a slice of paradise for 120 players.
And most won’t be doing any sightseeing.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the sixth of seven fall events, with the final coming next week at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. That means two more opportunities for players to get inside the top 100 in points, now the cutoff for full-time Tour status. Also on the line are spots in the first two signature events of 2026, for those who finish in the top 10 in points across the fall events.
Ben Griffin won last week in Mexico for his third win of 2025, while runners-up Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki were winners in another sense—Ramey moved to 89th in points and Valimaki to 76th.
Heading to Port Royal Golf Course this week, Max McGreevy holds the crucial 100th spot in points, just 2.5 ahead of David Lipsky. The next players outside the top 100 that haven’t otherwise secured 2026 status are Victor Perez (104th), Isaiah Salinda (106th) and Patrick Fishburn (107th), and all are in the field this week.
Rafael Campos won last year and returns to defend; previous winners Camilo Villegas and Seamus Power are also in the field.
2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship full field
120 players
Andersen, Mason
Anderson, Samuel *
Betschart, Oliver +
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Blades +
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Cook, Austin
Couilleau, Oscar +
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Doyle, Drew *
Duncan, Tyler +
Echavarria, Nico
Endycott, Harrison
Ferrier, Paul #
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Haddrell, Will +
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Hastings, Justin +
Higgs, Harry
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Johnson, Chase +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Leseur, Kenny +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McGreevy, Max
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Peacock, Jake *
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Smart, Henry +
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert +
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Watts, Tyler +
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wolcott, Hunter *
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zielinski, Andrew +
* - Open qualifier
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion