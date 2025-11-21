2025 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From LPGA Season Finale
The LPGA Tour season all comes down to this: the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. An $11 million purse is up for grabs, with $4 million to the winner.
The top 60 players from the points list are in the field, and there's no cut this week. The winner of this event will be crowned the winner of the season-long Race to the CME Globe and receive the winner's check. She'll also receive a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.
Jeeno Thitikul is No. 1 in the world ranking and also atop the season points list. Nelly Korda, currently No. 2 in the world following a seven-win season, is 9th on this year's points list despite a winless season.
The LPGA also made news this week by releasing its full 2026 schedule.
Here are the payouts for the CME Group Tour Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $1 million
3: $550,000
4: $350,000
5: $260,000
6: $195,000
7: $155,000
8: $136,000
9: $120,000
10: $113,500
11: $107,000
12: $101,000
13: $96,000
14: $91,000
15: $88,000
16: $86,000
17: $84,500
18: $83,000
19: $81,500
20: $80,000
21: $79,000
22: $78,000
23: $77,000
24: $76,000
25: $75,000
26: $74,000
27: $73,000
28: $72,000
29: $71,000
30: $70,000
31: $69,250
32: $68,500
33: $67,750
34: $67,000
35: $66,250
36: $65,500
37: $64,750
38: $64,000
39: $63,250
40: $62,500
41: $62,000
42: $61,500
43: $61,000
44: $60,500
45: $60,000
46: $59,500
47: $59,000
48: $58,500
49: $58,000
50: $57,500
51: $57,250
52: $57,000
53: $56,750
54: $56,500
55: $56,250
56: $56,000
57: $55,750
58: $55,500
59: $55,250
60: $55,000