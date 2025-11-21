SI

2025 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From LPGA Season Finale

The LPGA's final event has arrived, and it's offering an $11 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Nelly Korda can earn a $3 million check with a win this week.
The LPGA Tour season all comes down to this: the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. An $11 million purse is up for grabs, with $4 million to the winner.

The top 60 players from the points list are in the field, and there's no cut this week. The winner of this event will be crowned the winner of the season-long Race to the CME Globe and receive the winner's check. She'll also receive a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

Jeeno Thitikul is No. 1 in the world ranking and also atop the season points list. Nelly Korda, currently No. 2 in the world following a seven-win season, is 9th on this year's points list despite a winless season.

The LPGA also made news this week by releasing its full 2026 schedule.

Here are the payouts for the CME Group Tour Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $1 million

3: $550,000

4: $350,000

5: $260,000

6: $195,000

7: $155,000

8: $136,000

9: $120,000

10: $113,500

11: $107,000

12: $101,000

13: $96,000

14: $91,000

15: $88,000

16: $86,000

17: $84,500

18: $83,000

19: $81,500

20: $80,000

21: $79,000

22: $78,000

23: $77,000

24: $76,000

25: $75,000

26: $74,000

27: $73,000

28: $72,000

29: $71,000

30: $70,000

31: $69,250

32: $68,500

33: $67,750

34: $67,000

35: $66,250

36: $65,500

37: $64,750

38: $64,000

39: $63,250

40: $62,500

41: $62,000

42: $61,500

43: $61,000

44: $60,500

45: $60,000

46: $59,500

47: $59,000

48: $58,500

49: $58,000

50: $57,500

51: $57,250

52: $57,000

53: $56,750

54: $56,500

55: $56,250

56: $56,000

57: $55,750

58: $55,500

59: $55,250

60: $55,000

