2025 DP World Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
For the DP World Tour, it all comes down to this: 50 players, 72 holes, no cut and $12 million up for grabs.
That's the largest total purse of the season on the European circuit. The winner will claim $3 million.
But beyond the cash there's the prestiage of winning the tour's season-long Race to Dubai and the Harry Vardon Trophy that comes with it. Rory McIlroy is a six-time winner of that trophy and he enters this week in first place in the standings while seeking his fourth Vardon Trophy in a row. Aaron Rai won in playoff last week in the first of the two-leg playoff series.
Marco Penge, currently second in the season-long standings, and Tyrrell Hatton, No. 3, could mathematically overtake McIlroy this week. But the Irishman enters firmly in control of his own destiny.
The stakes extend beyond the chase for the top prize. The top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt will earn PGA Tour membership for 2026. The top 10 finishers are also eligible for a $6 million bonus pool, if they have also played in at least four "counting tournaments" this year, including the DP World Tour Championship.
Since its launch in 2009, there have been nine different Race to Dubai champions: Lee Westwood (2009, 2020), Martin Kaymer (2010), Luke Donald (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023, 2024), Henrik Stenson (2013, 2016), Tommy Fleetwood (2017), Francesco Molinari (2018), Jon Rahm (2019) and Collin Morikawa (2021).
Here are the payouts for the 2025 DP World Tour Championship
Win: $3,000,000
2: $1,270,000
3: $820,000
4: $470,000
5: $373,000
6: $316,000
7: $261,000
8: $224,000
9: $186,500
10: $167,000
11: $149,000
12: $137,000
13: $128,000
14: $120,000
15: $114,000
16: $109,750
17: $105,250
18: $100,750
19: $96,250
20: $92,500
21: $89,500
22: $86,750
23: $84,500
24: $82,250
25: $80,000
26: $77,750
27: $75,500
28: $73,250
29: $71,000
30: $68,750
31: $66,500
32: $64,250
33: $62,000
34: $59,750
35: $57,500
36: $55,250
37: $53,000
38: $51,500
39: $50,000
40: $48,500
41: $47,000
42: $45,500
43: $44,000
44: $42,500
45: $41,000
46: $39,500
47: $38,000
48: $36,500
49: $35,000
50: $33,500