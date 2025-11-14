SI

2025 DP World Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The DP World Tour's final event offers its biggest cash prize of the season. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

All eyes are on Race to Dubai points-leader Rory McIlroy this week.
For the DP World Tour, it all comes down to this: 50 players, 72 holes, no cut and $12 million up for grabs.

That's the largest total purse of the season on the European circuit. The winner will claim $3 million.

But beyond the cash there's the prestiage of winning the tour's season-long Race to Dubai and the Harry Vardon Trophy that comes with it. Rory McIlroy is a six-time winner of that trophy and he enters this week in first place in the standings while seeking his fourth Vardon Trophy in a row. Aaron Rai won in playoff last week in the first of the two-leg playoff series.

Marco Penge, currently second in the season-long standings, and Tyrrell Hatton, No. 3, could mathematically overtake McIlroy this week. But the Irishman enters firmly in control of his own destiny.

The stakes extend beyond the chase for the top prize. The top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt will earn PGA Tour membership for 2026. The top 10 finishers are also eligible for a $6 million bonus pool, if they have also played in at least four "counting tournaments" this year, including the DP World Tour Championship.

Since its launch in 2009, there have been nine different Race to Dubai champions: Lee Westwood (2009, 2020), Martin Kaymer (2010), Luke Donald (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023, 2024), Henrik Stenson (2013, 2016), Tommy Fleetwood (2017), Francesco Molinari (2018), Jon Rahm (2019) and Collin Morikawa (2021).

Here are the payouts for the 2025 DP World Tour Championship

2025 DP World Tour Championship Payouts

Win: $3,000,000

2: $1,270,000

3: $820,000

4: $470,000

5: $373,000

6: $316,000

7: $261,000

8: $224,000

9: $186,500

10: $167,000

11: $149,000

12: $137,000

13: $128,000

14: $120,000

15: $114,000

16: $109,750

17: $105,250

18: $100,750

19: $96,250

20: $92,500

21: $89,500

22: $86,750

23: $84,500

24: $82,250

25: $80,000

26: $77,750

27: $75,500

28: $73,250

29: $71,000

30: $68,750

31: $66,500

32: $64,250

33: $62,000

34: $59,750

35: $57,500

36: $55,250

37: $53,000

38: $51,500

39: $50,000

40: $48,500

41: $47,000

42: $45,500

43: $44,000

44: $42,500

45: $41,000

46: $39,500

47: $38,000

48: $36,500

49: $35,000

50: $33,500

