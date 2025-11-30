2025 Hero World Challenge Field: Scottie Scheffler Eyes Three-Peat in Tiger Woods’s Event
It’s time for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Tournament host Tiger Woods won’t be teeing it up as he recovers from back surgery and a ruptured Achilles. However, the 20-person field will feature six of the top 10 players in the world, highlighted by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to three-peat.
Two players—U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup–are making their debuts in the tournament, and Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel and Akshay Bhatia round out the field as sponsor exemptions.
Justin Thomas, who recently underwent a microdiscectomy to repair a herniated disc in his back, was replaced in the field by Aaron Rai.
Although the event is a PGA Tour-sanctioned exhibition, it features a $5 million purse and offers world ranking points.
Woods won the event five times, between iterations as the Williams World Challenge, Target World Challenge and Chevron World Challenge. Graeme McDowell and Viktor Hovland are the only other multiple winners alongside Scheffler, also having won twice. Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014) are the only other previous winners teeing it up this week.
2025 Hero World Challenge full field
Scottie Scheffler
J.J. Spaun
Robert MacIntyre
Harris English
Keegan Bradley
Justin Rose
Sepp Straka
Hideki Matsuyama
Cameron Young
Sam Burns
Corey Conners
Chris Gotterup
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Andrew Novak
Alex Noren
Jordan Spieth
Billy Horschel
Akshay Bhatia
Aaron Rai