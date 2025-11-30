SI

2025 Hero World Challenge Field: Scottie Scheffler Eyes Three-Peat in Tiger Woods’s Event

The 20-player field at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas includes six of the top 10 in the world.

Max Schreiber

Scottie Scheffler has won back-to-back Hero World Challenges.
Scottie Scheffler has won back-to-back Hero World Challenges. / David Cannon/Getty Images

It’s time for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. 

Tournament host Tiger Woods won’t be teeing it up as he recovers from back surgery and a ruptured Achilles. However, the 20-person field will feature six of the top 10 players in the world, highlighted by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to three-peat.

Two players—U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup–are making their debuts in the tournament, and Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel and Akshay Bhatia round out the field as sponsor exemptions. 

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

Justin Thomas, who recently underwent a microdiscectomy to repair a herniated disc in his back, was replaced in the field by Aaron Rai. 

Although the event is a PGA Tour-sanctioned exhibition, it features a $5 million purse and offers world ranking points. 

Woods won the event five times, between iterations as the Williams World Challenge, Target World Challenge and Chevron World Challenge. Graeme McDowell and Viktor Hovland are the only other multiple winners alongside Scheffler, also having won twice. Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014) are the only other previous winners teeing it up this week.

2025 Hero World Challenge full field

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Robert MacIntyre

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Young

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Andrew Novak

Alex Noren

Jordan Spieth

Billy Horschel

Akshay Bhatia

Aaron Rai

More Golf on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf