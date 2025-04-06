2025 Masters Apparel Scripting: What the Pros Are Wearing at Augusta National
This week in Augusta, golf showcases its most fashionable side with touring pros strutting the fairways wearing all the new spring apparel collections. It’s as much of a Masters tradition as azaleas, pimento sandwiches, and Amen Corner.
See who’s wearing what, and if they color-coordinate with a potential green jacket on Sunday.
Players listed alphabetically
Ludvig Åberg/Adidas
Bringing the iconic mark of the Trefoil back to the course, Åberg will be wearing the newest range from Adidas Originals Golf. Taking inspiration from designs that respect the brand’s history, this collection is crafted for the course through a modern lens. Classic styles like a cashmere knit sweater, argyle printed quarter-zip and Archive pocket polo will be seen on Åberg in Augusta.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout/PXG
Bezuidenhout will bring standout style to Augusta National in a series of fashionable and high-performance looks from PXG including a first-round statement in the preppy Victory Flag polo. On Friday he’ll wear the Hole in One polo featuring a hexagon golf tee design under the timeless, two-toned, multi-striped V-neck sweater. He’ll tee off on the weekend in the Jinsoo navy quarter-zip over the Sport pique polo and play the final round in the Crisscross print polo.
Akshay Bhatia/TravisMathew
Bhatia will sport pieces from the “Our Favorite Time Of Year” vintage-inspired collection that was recently released for spring and in celebration of the season’s first major golf event. The Featherweight Magnolia polo on Friday features a bold, all-over floral print on fabric that’s designed for comfort and performance. It has a contrast double needle collar with built-in stays to keep a sharp look. His bottoms for the week are Open To Close pants that come in four styles: jogger, midnight, tech chino and classic, all with recovery stretch for all-day comfort.
Keegan Bradley/Flag & Anthem
Making his ninth Masters start with top-25 finishes in each of the past two years, Bradley is poised to go for the green jacket. He’ll be wearing a mix of Flag & Anthem mini-floral patterns and touches of green to celebrate Augusta this year. Bradley specifically picked out the multi-color floral MVP Higgins polo for Sunday because it reminded him of the azaleas on the course.
Brian Campbell/Original Penguin
Campbell will be wearing pieces from Original Penguin’s spring collection which embraces style by creating feel-good colorations. Elevated four-way stretch in polos offer cool-to-the-touch, premium fabrics in high-gauge polyester/elastane blends that are breathable, anti-wrinkle, and sustainable. Fabric technology and precise detailing remain essential ingredients in the performance and appeal of the Masters outfits.
Laurie Canter/Galvin Green
Canter’s performance-driven outfits on Thursday and Saturday feature garments from the special-edition “Winning Green” collection, which has been inspired by the iconic sights and refreshing colors of the first major of the year. His outfits for Friday and Sunday include striking designs from Galvin Green's latest 2025 Part One collection where high-tech meets tradition through the use of superior fabric materials and modern argyle patterns.
Thomas Detry/G/FORE Golf Shoes
Detry steps onto Augusta National for his first time wearing G/FORE’s Gallivan2R G/Lock saddle golf shoe that combines modern performance details in a classic silhouette. The waterproof shoes are equipped with replaceable SoftSpikes, heightened rebound midsole, flex channel sole and odor-inhibiting textile lining. He’ll be comfortable in the lightweight design that has massaging insoles and an external heel counter for locked-in stability with every swing.
Nick Dunlap/Adidas
Dunlap will tee it up at the Masters wearing the new Ultimate365 AdiCool polo, which features a cool-to-touch feeling and Heat.Rdy technology to keep him comfortable throughout the week. Paired with the Ultimate365 five-pocket pant and Tour360 spiked golf shoe, Dunlap will be ready to bring home his first major win.
Nico Echavarria/Original Penguin
In his first Masters appearance, Echavarria will be wearing pieces from Original Penguin's spring collection which embraces style by creating feel-good colorations. Elevated four-way stretch in polos offers cool-to-the-touch, premium fabrics in high-gauge polyester/elastane blends that are breathable, anti-wrinkle, and sustainable. Fabric technology and precise detailing remain essential ingredients in the performance and appeal of the Masters outfits.
Max Greyserman/Callaway Apparel
Greyserman makes his Masters debut wearing Callaway’s performance polos featuring new designs with details such as a signature Chev notch hem, swing tech seams, cooling neck tape, and dyed-to-match alloy-coated buttons. The collection uses a high-gauge, recycled polyester/elastane blend that retains color and shape structure while delivering UV protection. The stretch fabric is also wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking which is ideal for staying sharp and cool should spring humidity come into play.
Russell Henley/Dunning
Henley will spend Masters week cool and comfortable wearing Dunning’s selection of performance pants like the new Modern Player Fit that has a slimmer tapering from knee to hem. Proprietary fine twill, Coolmax, Thermolite, 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, breathability and lightweight heat retention will help elevate Henley’s game while looking stylish. Sunday’s tonal tan ensemble paired with the white Quest long-sleeve ventilated polo is definitely an on-trend winning look.
Tom Hoge/Flag & Anthem
Coming off a T3 at the Players Championship in March, this is Hoge’s third Masters appearance. He typically sticks to solids or classic stripe polos, but for this tournament he’s stepping out in some special micro-prints such as the MVP Fridley polo with a blue and pink agave print on Saturday. Made from stretch jersey fabric, the Flag & Anthem polo also features moisture-wicking and UPF sun protection for all-day comfort.
Nicolai Højgaard/Adidas
Returning to Augusta National, Nicolai hopes to bring him the green jacket wearing a fan favorite outfit: the Go-To print polo shirt and Ultimate365 five-pocket pant. He’ll also be wearing the all-new Adizero ZG, a spikeless shoe aimed to enhance stability, traction and comfort while fighting foot fatigue.
Rasmus Højgaard/Adidas
Making his Masters debut, Hojgaard will wear tops from the Ultimate365 collection including the TwistKnit polo that has enhanced range of motion thanks to its stretch fabrication. The Ultimate365 five-pocket pant in navy grounds his outfits, finishing the tournament in an on-trend silver green color.
Joe Highsmith/FootJoy
Coming off his win at the Cognizant Classic with back-to-back weekend scores of 64, Highsmith chooses to wear the Premiere Series Packard golf shoe that has timeless styling. Made with premium Chromoskin leather that resists stretching, VersaTrax anti-channeling traction patterned outsole for grip, and a rounded toe character for comfort.
Max Homa/lululemon
Homa looks fit wearing ABC Slim-Fit trousers in four different colors, one for each day of the tournament. On Saturday he pairs them with an Evolution polo in trending heathered grey sage color that’s designed as much for golf as it is casual wear. Added elastane improves the four-way stretch and shape retention, while the recycled fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying keeping Homa cool and comfortable under the pressure of golf’s biggest week and first major.
Billy Horschel/Ralph Lauren RLX
Horschel sets the tone on Day 1 wearing the new Georgia Rose floral-print polo shirt crafted with stretch jersey that is both lightweight and breathable. The Augusta floral inspiration continues on Saturday with the Peach Tree classic fit performance polo paired with Featherweight Cypress tailored-fit pant in crisp ceramic white. If temperatures cool, the Apricot orange washable cashmere hoodie will be striking. The final day gets toned down with Horschel in a classic navy and white combo.
Viktor Hovland/J.Lindeberg
Hovland wears pieces from the new Masters Tour collection—a limited-edition capsule designed for high-level performance at golf’s first major tournament. The four polos and two mid-layers incorporate advanced materials and construction techniques to ensure optimal comfort, movement and durability. A refined color palette highlights vibrant azalea pinks that are a nod to Augusta’s famous 13th hole, alongside a selection of sophisticated hues that bring energy and elegance to the course.
Michael Kim/Dunning
Kim is scripted in some of Dunning’s timeless styled layers that will go perfectly over his polos for a comfortable yet elevated look at Augusta. The Connor All-Season quarter-zip sweater on Saturday is designed with Thermolite technology that offers lightweight warmth, making it super playable and functional. On Friday his Colmar Jersey Performance polo brings next-level comfort, mobility and style. Finished with an intricate geometric design, it pairs beautifully with the indigo color pants.
Patton Kizzire/Peter Millar
Kizzire kicks off play wearing a blue Coda performance mesh polo with white stripes paired with navy Bingham five-pocket pants for a polished look. The new Ashland quarter-zip makes an ideal top layer. Other outfits we’ll see him wear in Augusta include a Mezzo performance mesh top with a khaki-inspired oatmeal shade Surge pant, and Excursionist Flex quarter-zip sweater with suede trim. If he makes it to Sunday, the bright yellow Soul polo makes a statement.
Thriston Lawrence/Peter Millar
Lawrence will keep his looks very streamlined and subtle all four tournament days in shades of blue and grey. Empire, Bickett, Chord, and Cadence performance jersey polos all have a soft feel, four-way stretch, UPF 50 sun protection, odor-resistant properties, and are easy care. The Blade performance pants with four-way stretch provide comfort and mobility in a casual sport style that are lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle resistant. They come in multiple hem lengths to fit a variety of sizes.
Min Woo Lee/lululemon
Fresh off his win two weeks ago at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Lee hopes to hoist another trophy and slip on a green chef’s coat at the Masters. For the opening round he’ll wear the Logo Sport polo new Hilltop Checkerboard print that has minimal seams, sweat-wicking/anti-stink fabric and an updated classic fit. But look for Friday’s all-black gangster outfit featuring lululemon’s Mockneck Lightweight golf shirt paired with ABC Slim-Fit golf trousers that come in a choice of five inseam lengths to fit a variety of body types.
Maverick McNealy/Under Armour
McNealy makes his Masters debut wearing pieces from Under Armour’s limited-edition
“Going for the Green” collection—a bold, high-performance capsule that blends modern takes on classic golf style. On Moving Day, his kelly green floral micro-print Playoff polo and navy Drive tapered pants pick up the colors of the Drive Pro golf shoe outsole that have strategic flex grooves, secondary traction and thermoplastic polyurethane up the side for added support at swing impact.
Collin Morikawa/Adidas
Morikawa is making his sixth Masters start and hopes to bring home his third major win wearing the Ultimate365 micro-textured polo. Offering ample stretch and flexibility, he will have easy mobility throughout his rounds. The polo is paired with his personal favorite, the Ultimate365 five-pocket pant that offer a traditional but clean and fresh look.
Davis Riley/FootJoy
Riley will be wearing the all-new HyperFlex golf shoe with a wraparound heel support for a locked-in, secure fit. It also features Serpentine Opti-Flex plate for all-day walking comfort and PowerPlate that transfers energy to the ground maximizing speed and stability by resisting twisting through the swing.
J.J. Spaun/Puma
Spaun shows up bright and bold for the first round wearing Mattr Beautiful Game polo in a macro floral pattern. The fabric is moisture-wicking, fast-drying and breathable with four-way stretch and a lightweight feel. He’ll wear it with Puma’s Dealer tailored pant in ash gray that has a comfortable stretch waistband and is available in three lengths for ideal fit. On his feet are the Ignite Elevate 2 Tour golf shoes with midsole foam for energy return and responsive comfort. A PWRSaddle locks the foot in place for added stability in every swing.
Jordan Spieth/Under Armour
Under Armour is debuting its limited-edition “Going for the Green” collection—a bold, high-performance capsule that blends modern takes on classic golf style. Look for Spieth to wear pieces from the line such as the Drive polo in midnight navy on Sunday, made with more breathability and stretch. It pairs nicely with white Drive tapered pants, braided belt and navy StealthForm hat. All four days his swings will be supported wearing the new Drive Pro golf shoes that are biomechanically engineered and lab-tested to provide superior traction.
Sepp Straka/Mizzen+Main
Look for Straka on the first tee wearing Mizzen+Main’s limited-edition Versa polo prints and Helmsman pants from the brand’s Golf Essentials collection. Inspired by Augusta, Ga., the new moisture-wicking Versa polo design features pink azaleas and green fairways showing off the colors of spring. The style of the Versa polo perfectly complements a green jacket and Straka likes to pair it with Mizzen+Main’s lightweight, high-stretch Helmsman pant.
Nick Taylor/Adidas
With one win under his belt already in 2025, Taylor is looking to become the second Canadian to win the Masters Tournament. Wearing the Ultimate365 Mini Bunker polo, Ultimate365 five-pocket pant, and Tour360 spiked golf shoe, he’ll look the part of a champion and remain cool in whatever weather Augusta throws his way.
Sahith Theegala/FootJoy
Theegala will be wearing an assortment of colorful shirts from FootJoy’s spring apparel collection along with his choice in footwear, the Pro/SLX Carbon golf shoe. It has carbon-enforced stability, complete traction outsole, stratofoam that absorbs sock to reduce walking fatigue and is made from breathable premium performance leather.
Cameron Young/Peter Millar
Thursday features a blue Ballad performance jersey polo and Blade performance pants in grey. If needed, the sweater-like softness of an Excursionist Flex performance pullover in pink will come in handy. Young’s other outfits include Crown Crafted jersey polo tops in subtle stripe patterns, and pops of blues and pinks paired with grey and navy pants for classic Peter Millar ensembles. On Sunday it’s all business featuring a solid white polo and navy Blade pant with a sky-blue Winsome half-zip for the final push.
Will Zalatoris/FootJoy
Zalatoris will be wearing an assortment of colorful shirts from FootJoy’s spring apparel collection along with his choice in footwear, the Premiere Series Field LX in white. Timeless styling with waterproof leather, full leather lining, Pulsar low profile cleats for tour-proven traction and an OrthoLite footbed will ensure he has all-day underfoot comfort.