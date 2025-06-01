2025 RBC Canadian Open Full Field: Rory McIlroy Playing Week Before U.S. Open
If you’re into national championships, this time on the calendar is your happy place.
The U.S. Women’s Open ended Sunday and the U.S Open is next week at Oakmont, and squeezed in between those is the RBC Canadian Open, the second-oldest non-major on the PGA Tour schedule (only the BMW Championship/Western Open is older, having started in 1899).
Arnold Palmer won the Canadian Open in 1955 for his first PGA Tour title. Lee Trevino, Greg Norman, Curtis Strange and Nick Price were all multiple champions. Jack Nicklaus never won it, the only notable omission in his career.
Native Canadian Nick Taylor won in a playoff in 2023 with a 72-foot putt heard across the country and Bob MacIntyre won last year with his father on the bag in an emotional first Tour win.
Being the week before a major compromises the Canadian Open’s field a bit but there is a big headliner with the world No. 2 teeing it up at TPC Toronto. Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner and in 2019 set the tournament’s aggregate scoring mark at 258.
Five other top-20 players are in the field: Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, MacIntyre and Canadian Corey Conners.
2025 RBC Canadian Open full field
156 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Anderson, Matthew +
Baddeley, Aaron
Botha, Barend +
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Collins, Cougar +
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Covello, Vince
Creighton, Myles +
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Endycott, Harrison
Ewart, A.J. +
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hearn, David +
Heffernan, Wes +
Higgs, Harry
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Kanaya, Takumi
Keefer, Johnny +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Tom
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Richard T. +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Mawhinney, Tyler +
McCarty, Matt
McCulloch, Ashton +
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Noren, Alex
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scobie, Matthew +
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger +
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomson, Hunter +
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Wang, Wei-Hsuan +
Waring, Paul
Webster, Brett +
Weir, Mike +
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan +
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - sponsor exemption