2025 RSM Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Sea Island

The 2025 RSM Classic is offering a $7 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

The RSM Classic has returned to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course and Plantation Course.
The PGA Tour fall series continues with week with its annual stop in Sea Island, Ga., and the RSM Classic. This year it's offering a $7 million payout, with $1.26 million to the winner.

It's the final event of the fall series, and the last chance for players to move up the FedEx points list and improve their playing status for next year.

There are 156 players competing. Harris English entered as the betting favorite and highest-ranked player in the field at No. 13.

Nos. 51-70 in the current FedEx Cup standings after this week will have full status for 2026. The top 100 on the list earn full status for next year, while players ranked 101-125 earn conditional status for next year.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 RSM Classic. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 RSM Classic Final Payouts

Win: $1.26 million

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

66: $14,910

67: $14,770

68: $14,630

69: $14,490

70: $14,350

71: $14,210

72: $14,070

73: $13,930

74: $13,790

75: $13,650

76: $13,510

77: $13,370

78: $13,230

79: $13,090

80: $12,950

