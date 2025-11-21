2025 RSM Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Sea Island
The PGA Tour fall series continues with week with its annual stop in Sea Island, Ga., and the RSM Classic. This year it's offering a $7 million payout, with $1.26 million to the winner.
It's the final event of the fall series, and the last chance for players to move up the FedEx points list and improve their playing status for next year.
There are 156 players competing. Harris English entered as the betting favorite and highest-ranked player in the field at No. 13.
Nos. 51-70 in the current FedEx Cup standings after this week will have full status for 2026. The top 100 on the list earn full status for next year, while players ranked 101-125 earn conditional status for next year.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 RSM Classic. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 RSM Classic Final Payouts
Win: $1.26 million
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750
61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050
66: $14,910
67: $14,770
68: $14,630
69: $14,490
70: $14,350
71: $14,210
72: $14,070
73: $13,930
74: $13,790
75: $13,650
76: $13,510
77: $13,370
78: $13,230
79: $13,090
80: $12,950