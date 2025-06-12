SI

2025 U.S. Open Round 1 Winners and Losers: The LIV Golf Contender No One Expected

Brooks Koepka, not Bryson or Jon Rahm, was the low LIV’er in Round 1 at Oakmont, while a trio of friends had a Thursday to forget.

Brooks Koepka started strong with a 2-under 68 at Oakmont. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

OAKMONT, Pa. — Day 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, with J.J. Spaun leading at 4 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:

Winners

J.J. Spaun: The last time many golf fans saw the Californian, he was going long into the water at TPC Sawgrass’s island 17th, losing the Monday Players playoff to Rory McIlroy. Long way to go in this U.S. Open but a bogey-free round at Oakmont is darned near legendary, so top-line props here are in order. 

Brooks Koepka: Welcome back, Big Game Hunter. The five-time major champ hasn’t been a factor in a major since his 2023 PGA title—including missed cuts at this year’s Masters and PGA—but shot a gritty 68 to open at Oakmont. When forecasting LIV contenders for this week no one mentioned Koepka, and you know he’s feeding off that. 

Si Woo Kim: The four-time Tour winner opened with a solid 68 then delivered a gem of a quote: “Honestly, I don’t even know what I’m doing on the course.” We’re not sure if that makes us feel better or makes us want to give up playing.

Losers

Shane Lowry: Many thought the Irishman would have a shot this week (yes, us too) but opened with a ghastly 9-over 79 where he lost nearly five shots on the greens. At least he could smile after a little history at the 3rd hole, the only circle on his card. 

Lowry and Co.: The USGA made a chummy threesome with Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose and they combined to shoot 20 over. Friday afternoon has to be better, right? 

Patrick Cantlay: A tie for third last year at Pinehurst suggested that perhaps Cantlay’s major fortunes were finally turning, but his two worst finishes in 2025 are the majors (T36 Masters, missed cut PGA) and he might be heading home early after an opening 76. Will he ever break through on the big stage?

Oakmont: How does the toughest test in golf give up a front-nine 31 to J.J. Spaun? (No offense to J.J.) Things quickly course-corrected, pun intended, and by early afternoon red numbers dissipated, but it was strange to see so many players under par in the morning wave. 

