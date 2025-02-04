2025 WM Phoenix Open Betting Models, Picks: Drivers Leading the Charge at TPC Scottsdale
This week, the PGA Tour stays out west at TPC Scottsdale for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The raucous crowd at the famous 16th hole followed by a memorable finishing stretch of holes has turned into a Super Bowl Sunday staple leading up to the big game.
Being sandwiched between two signature events has made the field slightly weaker than the last few years, but there will still be plenty of big names teeing it up. Some players making the trip to Scottsdale this week include Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala.
TPC Scottsdale is a par-71 that measures 7,261 yards and features Poa trivialis greens.
Past Winners at the WM Phoenix Open
- 2024: Nick Taylor (-21)
- 2023: Scottie Scheffler (-19)
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler (-22)
- 2021: Brooks Koepka (-19)
- 2020: Webb Simpson (-17)
- 2019: Rickie Fowler (-17)
- 2018: Gary Woodland (-18)
- 2017: Hideki Matsuyama (-17)
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama (-14)
- 2015: Brooks Koepka (-15)
Let’s take a look at several metrics for TPC Scottsdale to determine which golfers boast top marks in each category over their last 24 rounds:
Strokes-gained approach
Approach will once again be very important this week.
Last year, Nick Taylor gained 5.2 strokes on approach. In 2023, Scottie Scheffler gained over 10 strokes on approach. When Brooks Koepka won, he was second in the field in strokes-gained approach trailing only Jordan Spieth, who finished fourth. In 2020, Webb Simpson ranked first in the field in the category en route to a playoff victory over Tony Finau.
The greens are relatively flat and pins should be accessible.
Total strokes-gained approach over past 24 Rounds:
- Scottie Scheffler (+1.06)
- Lucas Glover (+1.03)
- Tom Kim (+1.00)
- Tom Hoge (+1.00)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+0.99)
Strokes-gained off the tee on driver-heavy courses:
TPC Scottsdale is a course that benefits players who can hit it long and straight with the driver. Being in the fairway and close to the green will give players plenty of scoring opportunities.
Strokes-gained off the tee on driver-heavy courses over past 36 Rounds:
- Min Woo Lee (+1.00)
- Luke Clanton (+0.81)
- Scottie Scheffler (+0.67)
- Sam Burns (+0.58)
- Byeong Hun An (+0.55)
Strokes-gained putting on fast greens
Greens tend to get really firm and fast in the Arizona desert. Statistically, the greens at TPC Scottsdale have qualified as “firm” and “fast” in every round but two since 2015.
Strokes-gained putting on fast greens over past 36 rounds:
- Taylor Montgomery (+1.11)
- Max Greyserman (+1.08)
- Thomas Detry (+1.00)
- Hayden Springer (+0.97)
- Luke Clanton (+0.87)
Strokes-gained total in the desert
This statistic will incorporate players who have fared well while playing desert golf in the past.
Strokes-gained total in the desert over past 36 rounds:
- Justin Thomas (+2.40)
- Scottie Scheffler (+1.97)
- J.T. Poston (+1.88)
- Sam Burns (+1.72)
- Sungjae Im (+1.69)
Greens-in-regulation percentage
Statistics from previous years at TPC Scottsdale say greens in regulation at the course are much more indicative of the winner at this tournament than Tour average.
With many bunkers and firm, dry areas around the greens, missing the putting surface can be consequential.
Total green in regulation percentage over past 24 rounds:
- Taylor Pendrith (77.1%)
- J.T. Poston (75.7%)
- Sepp Straka (75%)
- Austin Eckroat (74.8%)
- Nick Taylor (74.5%)
Scrambling percentage on difficult scrambling courses
Scrambling around TPC Scottsdale is tough. The rough around the green is penal and the bunkers are difficult. Players will need to make some tricky up-and-downs in order to be successful this week.
Scrambling percentage on difficult scrambling courses over past 36 rounds:
- Greyson Sigg (71.2%)
- Matt Wallance (70.7%)
- Adam Schenk (67.2%)
- Sungjae Im (66.7%)
- Si Woo Kim (66.4%)
New this year, I am going to generate a “mini model” of the best players at each of the comparable courses. For TPC Scottsdale, I am using TPC Summerlin, Pete Dye Stadium Course, Summit Club, TPC Twin Cities, TPC Sawgrass, Nicklaus Tournament Course, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Concession and Shadow Creek.
Comparable course player rankings:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sam Burns
- Justin Thomas
- J.T. Poston
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Nick Taylor
- Si Woo Kim
- Maverick McNealy
Statistical Model
Below, I have reported overall model rankings using a combination of the five key statistical categories previously discussed.
These rankings are strokes-gained approach (22%), strokes-gained off the tee on driver-heavy courses (14%) strokes-gained putting on fast greens (14%), greens-in-regulation percentage (12%), scrambling on difficult scrambling courses (12%), strokes-gained total in the desert (14%) and comparable course rankings (14%).
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Maverick McNealy
- Tom Hoge
- Sam Burns
- Nick Taylor
- Scottie Scheffler
- Doug Ghim
- Si Woo Kim
- Lanto Griffin
- Matthias Schmid
Last week's picks results for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Justin Thomas (17-1): T48
Patrick Cantlay (22-1): T32
Jason Day (45-1): T13
Denny McCarthy (100-1): T58
2025 WM Phoenix Open Picks
Since this market has been up for quite a while, my card begins with a Justin Thomas 25-1 which is no longer available. He was shaky last week, and while I’m happy with the bet I have, I am unsure if there is any value at his current price, which is all the way down to 11-1 in most spots.
Sam Burns +3000 (DraftKings)
Sam Burns is the type of player who can go low and use his driver to pick apart a golf course. Over his past 36 qualifying rounds, he ranks fifth in strokes-gained off the tee on “driver heavy” courses. He also ranks fourth in strokes-gained total in the desert.
Burns has been getting better and better at TPC Scottsdale. After missing the cut in two of his first three starts at the course, the 28-year-old has finishes of T6 in 2023 and T3 in 2024.
Last week, Burns had a solid performance at Pebble Beach, finishing T22. However, I feel as though TPC Scottsdale is a much better fit for Burns’s skill set. In addition to the driving prowess, Burns ranks eighth in strokes-gained putting on fast greens. He’s the type of player who will thrive off playing in front of the excitable crowd this week.
Sam Burns has already won five times on the PGA Tour but it's now been since May 2022 since the LSU product has won a stroke-play event on Tour. That can change this week with a strong performance at TPC Scottsdale.
Sahith Theegala +4000 (DraftKings)
Sahith Theegala is a player who thrives on the West Coast and playing in the desert. He ranks ninth in the field in strokes-gained total in the desert and has already won on the PGA Tour out west.
It’s been a sluggish start to 2025 for the former Nicklaus Award winner, but a trip to what has been one of his favorite courses throughout the early part of his career should get him back on track. In his three trips to TPC Scottsdale, Sahith has finished in the top five in two of them, including a T3 in his debut start in 2022.
Theegala can get somewhat loose off the tee, which won’t be as debilitating this week as it has been in other events this season. He hits it fairly long and is excellent both around and on the greens, and is the type of player who can make the putts if going low is a requirement.
This feels like a very fair price for Theegala this week at TPC Scottsdale.
Byeong Hun An +5500 (BetMGM)
Byeong Hun An played a phenomenal round of golf on Sunday at Pebble Beach. The South Korean shot 66, which was one of the best rounds of the day.
An has played the WM Phoenix Open quite frequently, posting four consecutive top-25 finishes in his first four starts, with his best finish coming in the form of a sixth-place finish in 2017.
An’s driver is a weapon. He is long off the tee and occasionally can hit it straight, which should help immensely at TPC Scottsdale. He is also one of the most underrated around-the-green players on Tour and is a strong bunker player.
Over his past 36 rounds, An ranks fifth in the field in strokes-gained off the tee on driver-heavy golf courses. He also ranks 16th in scrambling on tough scrambling courses. If he can get the putter to cooperate, the 33-year-old can contend for his first PGA Tour victory.
Kurt Kitayama +6500 (BetMGM)
At first glance, it doesn’t appear Kurt Kitayama is in great form, but a deeper dive gives some reason for optimism.
Despite missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kitayama gained 0.77 strokes on approach and 1.11 strokes off the tee in his round at the Torrey Pines South Course. The 32-year-old was great in the fall and perhaps just needed a few starts to knock the rust off for 2025.
Kitayama has been great at TPC Scottsdale, finishing T23 and T8 in his two starts in 2023 and 2024. While not the best putter, Kurt has gained strokes putting on the field in a significant way in both of his starts in the event.
Kitayama is an extremely strong driver of the golf ball, and will benefit from being able to use the driver often at the course. In his past 36 rounds, Kurt ranks 8th in the field in strokes-gained off the tee on driver heavy courses.
Born in Chico, Calif., Kitayama is comfortable out west and has already proven he can win on the PGA Tour.
Rickie Fowler +9000 (FanDuel)
Rickie Fowler has been quietly playing some solid golf since the fall. The 36-year-old was fourth at the Zozo Championship back in October after notching back-to-back top 25 finishes at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Shriners. He kicked off 2025 with a T21 finish at the American Express. Last week, Fowler didn’t finish as well as he’d have liked, but showed flashes of brilliance with his irons throughout the week.
The WM Phoenix Open is the tournament that has arguably been the most consistent for Fowler. He has six top 15 finishes at the event including a win in 2019 as well as runner-ups in 2010 and 2016.
The PGA Tour would love a Fowler win, and I can’t resist backing him at this long of a price at one of his favorite Tour stops.
Beau Hossler +10000 (FanDuel)
Beau Hossler finished strong last week at Pebble Beach, shooting a round of 68 on Sunday. He didn’t finish well on the week but I’m willing to give him a pass based on weather factors that will not be in play at TPC Scottsdale. Prior to Pebble, Hossler finished T12 at the American Express and T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Hossler has been hitting the ball extremely well off the tee this season by his standards. He gained 4.84 strokes off the tee at the American Express and 1.80 strokes off the tee at Torrey Pines South. The success with the driver will serve him well at TPC Scottsdale.
Hossler has done fairly well at the WM Phoenix Open throughout his career. He finished T14 in 2023 and T17 in 2018 but has otherwise been up and down. He grew up in California and has played well on the West Coast, and is the type of player who can get into contention with a hot putter.
In the fall, Hossler got into a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, hopefully reigniting some confidence. The now 29-year-old was once highly regarded amateur who I still believe has what it takes to be a PGA Tour winner.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.