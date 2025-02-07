2025 WM Phoenix Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open has kicked off at TPC Scottsdale, and this year's edition is offering a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the winner.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, as he's won this event in 2022 and 2023 and finished third last year. He started his week in style with a highlight-reel shot out of the sand. Nick Taylor is the defending champion.
Rickie Fowler withdrew with an illness before the start of the second round, but he still managed to leave an impression on the event.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. This article will be updated after play concludes on Sunday.
2025 WM Phoenix Open Final Payouts
Win: $1.656 million
2: $1.0028 million
3: $634,800
4: $450,800
5: $377,200
6: $333,500
7: $310,500
8: $287,500
9: $269,100
10: $250,700
11: $232,300
12: $213,900
13: $195,500
14: $177,100
15: $167,900
16: $158,700
17: $149,500
18: $140,300
19: $131,100
20: $121,900
21: $112,700
22: $103,500
23: $96,140
24: $88,780
25: $81,420
26: $74,060
27: $71,300
28: $68,540
29: $65,780
30: $63,020
31: $60,260
32: $57,500
33: $54,740
34: $52,440
35: $50,140
36: $47,840
37: $45,540
38: $43,700
39: $41,860
40: $40,020
41: $38,180
42: $36,340
43: $34,500
44: $32,600
45: $30,820
46: $28,980
47: $27,140
48: $25,668
49: $24,380
50: $23,644
51: $23,092
52: $22,540
53: $22,172
54: $21,804
55: $21,620
56: $21,436
57: $21,252
58: $21,068
59: $20,884
60: $20,700
61: $20,516
62: $20,332
63: $20,148
64: $19,964
65: $19,780
66: $19,596
67: $19,412
68: $19,228
69: $19,044
70: $18,860
71: $18,676
72: $18,492
73: $18,308
74: $18,124
75: $19,940
76: $17,756
77: $17,572
78: $17,388
79: $17,204
80: $17,020