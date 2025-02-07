SI

2025 WM Phoenix Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The WM Phoenix Open is offering a $9.2 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is ready for its annual close-up.
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is ready for its annual close-up. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open has kicked off at TPC Scottsdale, and this year's edition is offering a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the winner.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, as he's won this event in 2022 and 2023 and finished third last year. He started his week in style with a highlight-reel shot out of the sand. Nick Taylor is the defending champion.

Rickie Fowler withdrew with an illness before the start of the second round, but he still managed to leave an impression on the event.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. This article will be updated after play concludes on Sunday.

2025 WM Phoenix Open Final Payouts

Win: $1.656 million

2: $1.0028 million

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

26: $74,060

27: $71,300

28: $68,540

29: $65,780

30: $63,020

31: $60,260

32: $57,500

33: $54,740

34: $52,440

35: $50,140

36: $47,840

37: $45,540

38: $43,700

39: $41,860

40: $40,020

41: $38,180

42: $36,340

43: $34,500

44: $32,600

45: $30,820

46: $28,980

47: $27,140

48: $25,668

49: $24,380

50: $23,644

51: $23,092

52: $22,540

53: $22,172

54: $21,804

55: $21,620

56: $21,436

57: $21,252

58: $21,068

59: $20,884

60: $20,700

61: $20,516

62: $20,332

63: $20,148

64: $19,964

65: $19,780

66: $19,596

67: $19,412

68: $19,228

69: $19,044

70: $18,860

71: $18,676

72: $18,492

73: $18,308

74: $18,124

75: $19,940

76: $17,756

77: $17,572

78: $17,388

79: $17,204

80: $17,020

