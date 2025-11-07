2025 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Mexico
The PGA Tour has returned to Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.
The event is staged at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, a Tiger Woods-designed course. Woods isn't in the field, of course, as he recovers from his recent back surgery.
But the show goes on. Austin Eckroat is the defending champion, and he's in the field along with several players fighting for position in the FedEx standings to secure their playing status for 2026. Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki shared the first-round lead after matching 11-under 61s.
Look for more low scores all the way through the weekend.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts
WIN – $1.08 million
2 – $654,000
3 – $414,000
4 – $294,000
5 – $246,000
6 – $217,500
7 – $202,500
8 – $187,500
9 – $175,500
10 – $163,500
11 – $151,500
12 – $139,500
13 – $127,500
14 – $115,500
15 – $109,500
16 – $103,500
17 – $97,500
18 – $91,500
19 – $85,500
20 – $79,500
21 – $73,500
22 – $67,500
23 – $62,700
24 – $57,900
25 – $53,100
26 – $48,300
27 – $46,500
28 – $44,700
29 – $42,900
30 – $41,100
31 – $39,300
32 – $37,500
33 – $35,700
34 – $34,200
35 – $32,700
36 – $31,200
37 – $29,700
38 – $28,500
39 – $27,300
40 – $26,100
41 – $24,900
42 – $23,700
43 – $22,500
44 – $21,300
45 – $20,100
46 – $18,900
47 – $17,700
48 – $16,740
49 – $15,900
50 – $15,420
51 – $15,060
52 – $14,700
53 – $14,460
54 – $14,220
55 – $14,100
56 – $13,980
57 – $13,860
58 – $13,740
59 – $13,620
60 – $13,500
61 – $13,380
62 – $13,260
63 – $13,140
64 – $13,020
65 – $12,900
66 – $12,780
67 – $12,660
68 – $12,540
69 – $12,420
70 – $12,300
71 – $12,180
72 – $12,060
73 – $11,940
74 – $11,820
75 – $11,700
76 – $11,580
77 – $11,460
78 – $11,340
79 – $11,220
80 – $11,100
81 – $10,980
82 – $10,860
83 – $10,740
84 – $10,620
85 – $10,500
86 – $10,380
87 – $10,260
88 – $10,140
89 – $10,020
90 – $9,900