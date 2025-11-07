SI

2025 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Mexico

The World Wide Technology Championship is offering a $6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

El Cardonal at Diamante, designed by Tiger Woods, is the stage for the PGA Tour this week.
The PGA Tour has returned to Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.

The event is staged at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, a Tiger Woods-designed course. Woods isn't in the field, of course, as he recovers from his recent back surgery.

But the show goes on. Austin Eckroat is the defending champion, and he's in the field along with several players fighting for position in the FedEx standings to secure their playing status for 2026. Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki shared the first-round lead after matching 11-under 61s.

Look for more low scores all the way through the weekend.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts

WIN – $1.08 million

2 – $654,000

3 – $414,000

4 – $294,000

5 – $246,000

6 – $217,500

7 – $202,500

8 – $187,500

9 – $175,500

10 – $163,500

11 – $151,500

12 – $139,500

13 – $127,500

14 – $115,500

15 – $109,500

16 – $103,500

17 – $97,500

18 – $91,500

19 – $85,500

20 – $79,500

21 – $73,500

22 – $67,500

23 – $62,700

24 – $57,900

25 – $53,100

26 – $48,300

27 – $46,500

28 – $44,700

29 – $42,900

30 – $41,100

31 – $39,300

32 – $37,500

33 – $35,700

34 – $34,200

35 – $32,700

36 – $31,200

37 – $29,700

38 – $28,500

39 – $27,300

40 – $26,100

41 – $24,900

42 – $23,700

43 – $22,500

44 – $21,300

45 – $20,100

46 – $18,900

47 – $17,700

48 – $16,740

49 – $15,900

50 – $15,420

51 – $15,060

52 – $14,700

53 – $14,460

54 – $14,220

55 – $14,100

56 – $13,980

57 – $13,860

58 – $13,740

59 – $13,620

60 – $13,500

61 – $13,380

62 – $13,260

63 – $13,140

64 – $13,020

65 – $12,900

66 – $12,780

67 – $12,660

68 – $12,540

69 – $12,420

70 – $12,300

71 – $12,180

72 – $12,060

73 – $11,940

74 – $11,820

75 – $11,700

76 – $11,580

77 – $11,460

78 – $11,340

79 – $11,220

80 – $11,100

81 – $10,980

82 – $10,860

83 – $10,740

84 – $10,620

85 – $10,500

86 – $10,380

87 – $10,260

88 – $10,140

89 – $10,020

90 – $9,900

