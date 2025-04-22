2025 Zurich Classic Betting Picks: Finding a Team With Value at TPC Louisiana
The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic team event, a change from the usual individual stroke play. On Thursday and Saturday, the teams will play best ball, and on Friday and Sunday the teams will play alternate shot.
TPC Louisiana is a par-72 that measures 7,400 yards. The course features some short par-4s and plenty of water and bunkers, which makes for a lot of exciting risk/reward scenarios for competitors. Pete Dye designed the course in 2004 specifically for the Zurich Classic, although the course didn’t make its debut until 2007 because of Hurricane Katrina.
Many of the world's top players are taking the week off and using the time to rest after a busy stretch, but there are still some interesting teams in the event—most notably the defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Others include Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore and two sets of brother teams, Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick and Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Past Winners at TPC Louisiana
- 2024: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (-25)
- 2023: Davis Riley/Nick Hardy (-30)
- 2022: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (-29)
- 2021: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (-20)
- 2019: Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm (-26)
- 2018: Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy (-22)
- 2017: Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith (-27)
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Picks
Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge +3000 (DraftKings)
Looking at the odds board this week, I believe the value lies with the team of Billy and Tom Hoge.
Horschel got his first PGA Tour victory at TPC Louisiana in 2013 and then won the team event there in 2018 alongside Scott Piercy, who has Las Vegas ties similar to Tom Hoge.
Both Horschel and Hoge are in solid form coming into the week. Hoge is coming off of four consecutive top-20 finishes including a T3 at the Players and a T14 at the Masters. Horschel has been up and down this season but has gained strokes on approach in three consecutive events and is arguably the player I’d trust most to make putts consistently at TPC Louisiana.
Having played in TGL all season, Horschel will be ready to go in a team event.
