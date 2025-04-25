SI

2025 Zurich Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour's Team Event

The 2025 Zurich Classic is offering a $9.2 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Back to defend at the Zurich Classic: McIlroy and Lowry
The PGA Tour has returned to Louisiana for its annual Zurich Classic team event, and new Masters champion Rory McIlroy has given it a boost by returning with his friend and teammate Shane Lowry. The tournament is offering a $9.2 million purse.

McIlroy and Lowry won this event in 2024, and there was some thought that McIlroy, riding high after his emotional win at the recent Masters, might sit this one out. But no chance, McIlroy said. He's eager to defend alongside his friend and get his game together for the upcoming majors this summer.

Other notable teams include Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell and Robert MacIntyre/Thomas Detry.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Zurich Classic, and note that the amounts listed are for one individual on each team. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play is concluded.

2025 Zurich Classic Final Payouts

1st: $1,329,400 

2nd: $542,800

3rd: $355,350

4th: $299,000

5th: $259,900

6th: $233,100

7th: $186,300

8th: $163,300

9th: $144,900

10th: $126,500 

11th: $108,100 

12th: $92,460 

13th: $77,740 

14th: $69,920 

15th: $64,400 

16th: $58,880

17th: $53,590 

18th: $48,990

19th: $44,620 

20th: $40,940 

21st: $37,269 

22nd: $33,580 

23rd: $29,900

24th: $26,404

25th: $24,012

26th: $22,816 

27th: $21,988 

28th: $21,528 

29th: $21,160 

30th: $20,792 

31st: $20,424 

32nd: $20,056 

33rd: $19.688

