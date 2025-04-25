2025 Zurich Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour's Team Event
The PGA Tour has returned to Louisiana for its annual Zurich Classic team event, and new Masters champion Rory McIlroy has given it a boost by returning with his friend and teammate Shane Lowry. The tournament is offering a $9.2 million purse.
McIlroy and Lowry won this event in 2024, and there was some thought that McIlroy, riding high after his emotional win at the recent Masters, might sit this one out. But no chance, McIlroy said. He's eager to defend alongside his friend and get his game together for the upcoming majors this summer.
Other notable teams include Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell and Robert MacIntyre/Thomas Detry.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Zurich Classic, and note that the amounts listed are for one individual on each team. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play is concluded.
2025 Zurich Classic Final Payouts
1st: $1,329,400
2nd: $542,800
3rd: $355,350
4th: $299,000
5th: $259,900
6th: $233,100
7th: $186,300
8th: $163,300
9th: $144,900
10th: $126,500
11th: $108,100
12th: $92,460
13th: $77,740
14th: $69,920
15th: $64,400
16th: $58,880
17th: $53,590
18th: $48,990
19th: $44,620
20th: $40,940
21st: $37,269
22nd: $33,580
23rd: $29,900
24th: $26,404
25th: $24,012
26th: $22,816
27th: $21,988
28th: $21,528
29th: $21,160
30th: $20,792
31st: $20,424
32nd: $20,056
33rd: $19.688