2026 Masters Ticket Lottery Is Open​​, With a Price Increase

The price hike comes after Augusta National reportedly had to crack down on the secondary market for tickets this past year.

Max Schreiber

The 2026 Masters lottery has opened.
The 2026 Masters lottery has opened. / Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

The 2026 Masters ticket lottery has opened​​—with a caveat. 

Prices have increased. 

Tickets cost $125 for Monday and $150 on Tuesday and Wednesday for practice rounds. Tournament rounds will be $160, a $20 increase from last year.

The spike comes after Augusta National reportedly had to crack down on the secondary market for tickets this past year. Some attendees faced questions about where there tickets were from, and many were denied entry. 

It’s not the first time ticket prices have jumped recently, though. In 2023, prices went from $115 to $140.

There is a lottery system for Masters tickets. Applications opened this past Sunday and people can apply until June 20. Winners will be selected in July.

