Not Far From the Masters, 21 Club Is an Augusta-Area Experience All Its Own
Less than 40 minutes from the front gates of the architect Alister MacKenzie’s original Georgia masterpiece, Augusta National Golf Club, a longtime Augusta businessman is building a replica of a MacKenzie design once thought lost forever.
MacKenzie, once a surgeon back in the U.K., is credited for designing some of the most famous golf courses in the world, including Cypress Point, Crystal Downs, Lahinch and Royal Melbourne. But his boldest design, El Boquerón in Argentina, was never built for unknown reasons and the plans were lost for nearly 40 years.
Their rediscovery recently along with Augusta businessman Wes Farrell’s discovery of scenic land in tiny Jackson, S.C., has led MacKenzie’s last design to come to life.
Introducing the 21 Club, one of the most unique new private clubs anywhere in America
“The hand of God helped us find this land and we wanted to build this club inspired by the MacKenzie concept,” Farrell says. “The tailwinds of great golf in this area lets us know the demand is here.”
It’s fair to say there's some good golf in the area. Along with the world-famous MacKenzie, site of the recent Rory Party, and neighboring Augusta Country Club, there’s Palmetto Country Club in nearby Aiken plus the soon-to-be-renovated public facility in Augusta by Tom Fazio with a par-3 by Tiger Woods.
To help achieve his MacKenzie golf goal, Farrell partnered with Wisconsin’s Brian Zager, who worked with Tom Doak and is credited for his innovative computer modeling which created the Lido Course at Sand Valley, Wis. The original layout was situated on Long Island, N.Y., by architect CB MacDonald.
All sides point out that the 21 Club will not be a replica of El Boquerón in Argentina, like Lido was, but will use MacKenzie's principles and unique routing as he laid out nearly 100 years ago.
“For one thing, this course will have nine double greens for 18 separate holes,” Zager said. “St. Andrews has seven double greens, but I’m not aware of another championship course with nine double greens for 18 separate holes. Maybe there is, but not to my knowledge.”
The course will feature elevation drops of 150 feet from tee to green on the rolling, tree-lined land and MacKenzie-esque innovative camouflage and deception principles.
The Alister MacKenzie Architectural Committee was formed several years ago to make sure those principles are followed with any course associated with his name.
“Once the MacKenzie committee got involved we wanted to make sure this property has the natural flow and routing of his famous courses,” Farrell said.
To make sure all the details were as a close to accurate as possible for southeast South Carolina farmland, Zager and Eric Iverson of Renaissance Design along with Farrell have been pouring over the original MacKenzie blueprint of El Boquerón.
“With laser maps and computer generations of the original routing, we have been able to get very close to what MacKenzie wanted for this site,” Zager said. “The maps in Argentina are not as good as what we have now, but we have gotten really close.
“I have not been to the original site in Argentina, yet, but perhaps in the future. I’ve been very fortunate to work on some great sites with Tom Doak and others, but this is very exciting to be able to take MacKenzie drawings and align holes (here) to MacKenzie designs.”
Both Zager and Farrell said the goal is to stage a soft opening in the spring of 2026, with perhaps 9-12 playable holes and a full 18 ready in the fall of 2026. For now, you can hit a few shots off the ground by the temporary clubhouse trailer and dream about the first new MacKenzie-inspired design in nearly 90 years.
“When you see the MacKenzie course with 150 feet of elevation changes from tee to green, the rolling terrain and surrounding trees, it’s MacKenzie for golf history fans and it will be so, so cool,” added Zager.
So far business for the 21 Club has been booming. Farrell said he has received nearly 5,000 inquiries since the word got out in 2024, with the official groundbreaking last fall.
The club has accepted several founding members with a six-figure initiation fee, all eager to see golf’s most unique new course honoring its most revered architect come to life.
“A great club comes down to great members,” said Farrell. “A place of enjoyment or camaraderie, fun, traditions, family and golf.”
There are plans for a second 18-hole layout, built by King-Collins of Sweetens Cove fame, which would be dedicated to match play and the game Hammer, as well as an elaborate practice center, workout facility and short course, plus entertainment cottages for members and guests.
Even the name on the unique course is different. The 21 Club comes from a very special meaning for one of the club’s founders. It is the birthday of his father, who was his hero, and three of his daughters.
The 21 Golf Club is one unique MacKenzie-inspired layout near the site of his first famous Southeast course, and it stands to carry his impressive architectural legacy for a new golf generation. It won't be long before it's here.