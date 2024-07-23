3M Open Power Rankings: Experience Matters, But Another Amateur Could Break Through
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Minnesota and the 3M Open. Here’s how our model sees the event shaping up.
2024 3M Open Preview
This week the 3M Open returns to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This relatively young tournament, inaugurated in 2019, shines on a course designed by Arnold Palmer and Tom Lehman. It underwent recent renovations to enhance its playability while preserving its championship pedigree. The course stretches over 7,400 yards and features Bentgrass fairways, ensuring a consistent challenge for both long hitters and precision players alike. Notable holes include the par-5 18th, notorious for its risk-reward opportunities that often decide the outcome. Here are 10 players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete’s 2024 3M Open Power Rankings
1. Tony Finau (+1100) : Winner here in 2022, Finau leads the pack with a powerful game and strategic approach, aiming to capitalize on TPC Twin Cities' layout to secure another victory on the PGA Tour. Was playing well before last week’s British Open.
2. Akshay Bhatia (+2200) : Mega talent and dedication shine through, along with precise iron play and growing confidence. Had two straight top 5 finishes going into The Open, but unfortunately missed the cut at Troon. Winner earlier this year at the Valero.
3. Sam Burns (+1800) : Played himself into contention at the Open before a Sunday blowup. Iron play can be erratic, but when it clicks he’s among the elite.
4. Sahith Theegala (+2000) : Has quietly earned more than $7.8 million already this year. Strong overall game, but what is holding him back from a higher spot in this ranking is his history of finding the water here, especially on the right side, where he tends to miss.
5. Keith Mitchell (+3000) : Long drives and aggressive style suit the layout. Back-to-back top 5 finishes here. If his putter can heat up he should contend.
6. Billy Horschel (+3000) : Strong short game is ideal for TPC Twin Cities' greens. Finished T2 last week at the Open after taking the solo lead into the final round.
7. Cam Davis (+4000) : Winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the end of June, plus three top 20 finishes here in his last four trips.
8. Keegan Bradley (+3000) : Precision off the tee and strategic approach will play to his advantage. Accuracy is paramount.
9. Taylor Pendrith (+3500) : On the rise and enters with some momentum. Did not participate in the Open, but finished T5 at the alternate Barracuda Championship.
10. Luke Clanton (+2800) : Yes, we think there could be another amateur winner on tour this year. Clanton already has two top-10 finishes on the year, and with this week's weaker field he could easily get himself a third. Too bad he can’t collect the winnings, though.
2024 The Open Recap
Xander Schauffele secured his second major victory of the year with a stellar performance at the Open, cementing his status as a dominant force in golf. The tournament reached its climax with Schauffele's impressive final round of 6-under 65 on Sunday, a display of skill and composure under pressure.
Keycompete had a nice week that brought our season-long record to 130-73.
