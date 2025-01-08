Adam Scott: Negotiation With Saudi PIF ‘Sucks,’ Waiting On DOJ
Adam Scott is juggling a lot.
At 44 years old, the Aussie is still playing full-time on the PGA Tour and cracked the top 20 in the world rankings late last year for the first time since 2020.
He’s also part of the PGA Tour Enterprises transaction subcommittee with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, negotiating with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf to help unite the sport again after the two tours agreed to a framework agreement on June 6, 2023.
Not a lot has come to light recently on the agreement’s progress, but Scott gave an update to the Associated Press last week at Kapalua.
“Same as always. It sucks,” Scott said. “It’s not worth talking about. Obviously, it’s so complex and when the government department (Justice) is involved, I think we sit and just wait for them.”
Scott added: “If the PGA Tour is their priority, we’ve got problems.”
The U.S. Department of Justice has been one of the main obstacles in the Tour and LIV coming to an agreement. The DOJ forced the Tour and LIV to remove the non-solicitation clause that prevented either side from poaching players.
A new administration entering the White House later this month could speed things up. Incoming president Donald Trump has said he could help the Tour and LIV reach a deal in “15 minutes.” In November, McIlroy admitted that Trump’s victory in the 2024 election “clears the way” for the two tours to unify.
Scott, though, acknowledges things are still very complex.
“Soon there should be more movement,” the 2013 Masters champion said. “But it’s very difficult to bring all of this together, certainly from a competitions layout. It’s a lot. Someone has to compromise their product. I don’t like the sound of that generally. Who’s going to do it? Everyone a little bit? That’s not good. Someone a lot? That person is not going to be happy.
“It’s really a tricky one.”
After more than two decades in professional golf, Scott could easily just be focusing on his game. However, he felt a duty to ensure the future of pro golf is healthy.
“I’m more than happy to say ... the six guys fight like hell for the player groups—all of them,” Scott said. “I really think it was a fairly well-balanced group of guys that had a lot of disagreements about stuff but really came to a consensus on all of it.
“We reminded each other of what we’re here to do. We’re not here to run the business. We’re here to make sure the membership has the best chance. “I think they’ve done a good job.”