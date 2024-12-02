American Ranked 954th in the World Wins DP World Tour's Australian Open
Ryggs Johnston was just as shocked as anyone that he won the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
The 24-year-old from Montana came to Australia “tired” after playing DP World Tour Q-School last week, and inclement weather prevented him from playing a practice round at Kingston Heath. Not to mention he was making his second-ever DPWT start, ranked 954th in the world and hadn't won a four-round tournament since high school.
Yet, with his girlfriend's father caddying for him, Johnston won by three shots at 18 under after a final-round 68. The field included British Open Cam Smith (T39), along with notable names such as Marc Leishman (T3), Lucas Herbert (T5), Joaquin Niemann (T5), Harry Higgs (T11) and Min Woo Lee (T27).
“I really didn’t have any expectations,” Johnston said on the 18th green following his victory, “which probably helped me in the end.”
Johnston was named after Mel Gibson's Lethal Weapon character. That name will now be etched alongside Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Jordan Spieth on the Stonehaven Cup.
“It's just really cool to be in a group that's with those guys,” he said. “And I'm just pretty honored to be able to put my name on it now, and I'll cherish this moment forever.”
With the victory, Johnston jumped to No. 316 in the world rankings and secured a spot in next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Meanwhile, in the Women’s Australian Open played concurrently, former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin held off Ashleigh Buhai for the title.