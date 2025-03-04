Arnold Palmer Invitational to Feature Fewer Commercials During TV Coverage
The PGA Tour said there will be fewer commercials during this week’s coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge and that more player-caddie conversations will be aired.
“In addition to wanting more live golf action, fans are telling us they are more entertained when they can see and hear a player’s pre-shot process in the heat of the competition, and we are excited to work with Mastercard and NBC/Golf Channel to step back and allow fans to experience those intimate, real-time interactions during the telecast this week,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement
The change will take place as part of PGA Tour’s “Fan Forward” initiative and will be in effect for the entirety of the tournament on both Golf Channel and NBC.
The decision will be a welcome one for PGA Tour fans, who have been clamoring for more golf shots and fewer commercials for years.
“It’s all about bringing fans closer to their passion for golf, giving them even more access to the players, their caddies and the strategies that are defining the course of play. Fans can also drive the conversation through a new social-first initiative, connecting them to their favorite golf personalities,” said Raja Rajamannar, who is the CMO and COO of Mastercard, a presenting sponsor of the event.
This appears to be an important step in ensuring golf fans will be given a better product to watch during the most popular PGA Tour events.