Augusta National Course Record, Lowest Scores in Masters History
On Thursday at the Masters players have taken advantage of the pristine conditions and low winds at Augusta National. The course isn't playing easy, but players who are in control of their golf ball have been able to score so far.
In 1986, Nick Price fired a 63, shattering the 46-year-old record of 64 set by Lloyd Mangrum in 1940. A decade later, in 1996, Greg Norman matched that feat with a 63, punctuated by an impressive nine birdies over his final twelve holes of the day.
Jordan Spieth has shot a 64 (2015 & 2018) at Augusta and Tiger Woods's best round is a 65 (1997 & 2005).
The course record still stands at 63.
As of 12 pm ET, the scoring average for the opening round is +1.11. Both Aaron Rai and Stephan Jaeger are at -4 through their opening 10 holes.
Here are the 72-hole scoring averages for the past five years at the Masters.
Year
Scoring Average
2024
+1.82
2023
+1.01
2022
+1.86
2021
+0.98
2020
-0.21