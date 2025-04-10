SI

Augusta National Course Record, Lowest Scores in Masters History

Players are scoring early during the first round of the 2025 Masters. Here are the lowest scores in Masters history.

Matt Vincenzi

Players are scoring early at the 2025 Masters.
Players are scoring early at the 2025 Masters. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Thursday at the Masters players have taken advantage of the pristine conditions and low winds at Augusta National. The course isn't playing easy, but players who are in control of their golf ball have been able to score so far.

In 1986, Nick Price fired a 63, shattering the 46-year-old record of 64 set by Lloyd Mangrum in 1940. A decade later, in 1996, Greg Norman matched that feat with a 63, punctuated by an impressive nine birdies over his final twelve holes of the day.

Jordan Spieth has shot a 64 (2015 & 2018) at Augusta and Tiger Woods's best round is a 65 (1997 & 2005).

The course record still stands at 63.

As of 12 pm ET, the scoring average for the opening round is +1.11. Both Aaron Rai and Stephan Jaeger are at -4 through their opening 10 holes.

Here are the 72-hole scoring averages for the past five years at the Masters.

Year

Scoring Average

2024

+1.82

2023

+1.01

2022

+1.86

2021

+0.98

2020

-0.21

More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf