Australian Golfer's Store-Bought Used Putter Powers a Course Record in Japan
Last week, while heading to a Korean BBQ dinner in Seoul, South Korea, ahead of a LIV Golf tournament, Australian golfer Lucas Herbert visited a second-hand golf shop and purchased a putter. He had it regripped with a SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip and used it for the first time at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club and finished T13 in the event.
This week, at the International Series Japan at the Caledonian Golf Club, Herbert raced out to the first-round lead with his store-bought putter and fired a bogey-free 9-under-par 62, including a front-nine 29, tying the course record.
Herbert’s caddie, Nick Pugh, told Sports Illustrated how the putter came into Herbert’s hands.
“We went for dinner last week in Seoul during the LIV Korea event. We were rained off during the Thursday pro-am so decided to visit my house,” said Pugh, who lives there. “Walking towards the restaurant that evening Lucas spotted a golf store that sells tons of used golf clubs as well as a huge rack of putters of all shapes and sizes.
"My wife, Lucas’s fiancée Erika and I proceeded to the Korean BBQ, sat down and ordered. Shortly after Herbie joined us with a putter he’d just purchased. He had a huge smile on his face and seemed very happy with his purchase."
Pugh noted the putter resembled a Yes putter with C-groove technology that Herbert lost in transit to the 2018 British Open, a discontinued model TaylorMade couldn’t replace.
"Although TaylorMade was able to build him a new bag of replacement clubs, the Yes putter had been long discontinued and was no longer available,” Pugh said.
“For years I’ve heard tales of that old Yes putter and how good it was, and to be honest put the stories down as ‘rose-tinted glasses’ memories. During my time working for him, Lucas has been one of the best putters in the world.”
Herbert ranks 16th in strokes-gained putting on LIV Golf this season, gaining +0.22 strokes per round. Pugh doesn’t recall the putter’s price, but plans to stock up.
“My first job on Monday when I get back to Seoul, get to the aforementioned golf shop as soon as they open and buy as many of them as they have as backups,” Pugh said.
Remarkably, the opening round in Japan was Herbert’s second course record in 11 days. The 29-year-old shot a 61 in the final round at LIV Mexico City, tying the course record at Club de Golf Chapultepec held by Jon Rahm.