Best Golf Push Carts for 2024
As a golfer, I often have a choice: walk or ride. It's a no-brainer for me: I walk whenever possible. Walking allows me to get into a better mental state and play in rhythm, ultimately improving my score. But I admit that walking can be challenging during scorching Arizona summers when temperatures often soar above 120 degrees.
Despite the challenges, I still try to walk as often as possible. The problem is, I'm not as young as I used to be, and carrying my clubs isn't always an option due to a nagging lower back issue. That's why I use a push cart to haul my clubs as I walk. With so many push carts on the market, finding one that fit my exact needs took a while. Along the way, I discovered a few standout options that set themselves apart. If you're like me and enjoy walking the course with an assist from a push cart, keep reading.
What You Should Consider When Buying a Push Cart
There's no shortage of choices for solid golf gear. Whether you're in the market for a new pair of shoes, a driver, a putter or anything else, you'll have plenty of options.
If you're thinking of buying a push cart, budget is the first consideration. Basic push carts won't break the bank, but they may come with a few frills. On the other hand, the most advanced electric push carts on the market can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars, and come equipped with various features designed to make your life easier. Be realistic about your budget and avoid getting distracted by all the bells and whistles.
The next factor to consider is a manual push cart vs. an electric model. Your budget will play a significant role in this decision, as electric push carts are generally more expensive than manual. Each option has pros and cons. Manual push carts require less maintenance than electric carts, which have more components that need regular care, such as batteries, chargers, remotes and motors.
That said, electric carts offer unparalleled convenience and ease of use. It's up to you to weigh the pros and cons and make the best decision. Next on the list should be the weight of the push cart, its maneuverability and ease of storage. Manual push carts are lightweight, fold easily and can be stored in small spaces. Electric carts are much heavier, require pre-round care (like charging the battery) and take up more room.
However, it's hard to argue against electric options' ease of use and maneuverability. The best electric carts can be steered down the fairway with nothing more than a small remote control as you stroll along. Ultimately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer — it's all about making the most sense for you. Here are my favorite push carts on the market today:
Best Premium Electric - MGI Zip Navigator AT Electric Golf Cart
The MGI Zip Navigator AT is a state-of-the-art electric golf cart that has revolutionized golfers' speed and comfort.
At the heart of the Zip Navigator AT are twin 230-watt calibrated motors that provide supreme power and agility. These motors allow the cart to glide effortlessly across even the most challenging terrain, ensuring a smooth and quiet ride. These motors are powered by a high-capacity 24V lithium battery, providing ample energy to last through even the longest rounds. Depending on the playing conditions, you can comfortably complete up to 36 holes on a single charge.
Get the best price on the MGI Zip Navigator AT through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
One of the standout features of the Zip Navigator AT is its patented Gyroscope Straight Tracker technology. This innovative system automatically keeps the cart on a straight course, regardless of the terrain. Whether navigating hills, rough or undulating fairways, the Gyroscope ensures the cart stays true to its path. When tackling hilly courses, the Zip Navigator AT has a downhill speed-control feature. This intelligent system automatically adjusts the cart's speed when descending slopes, minimizing your effort and maximizing control. You can confidently navigate even the steepest hills without any hassle.
The Zip Navigator AT also has a full-directional remote control, and with it in hand you can easily steer the cart left, right, forward or reverse and adjust the speed to your liking.
Investing in the MGI Zip Navigator AT means investing in a premium golfing experience. With its powerful motors, intelligent features and user-friendly design, this electric golf cart is the ultimate push cart, allowing you to focus on what matters most: playing your best game.
Best Four Wheel - Bag Boy Quad XL Push Cart
The Bag Boy Quad XL Push Cart is sleek and sturdy and boasts a lightweight aluminum frame, making it easy to maneuver across even the hilliest terrain. With its innovative four-wheel design, the Quad XL offers unparalleled stability.
One of the standout features of the Quad XL is its patented Top-Lok Technology, a bag-to-cart attachment system that firmly locks your golf bag in place. You won't have to worry about your bag slipping or sliding. The cart's adjustable support arms accommodate stand and cart bags of various sizes, providing a custom fit for your gear.
Get 15% off the Bag Boy Quad XL through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Convenience is key with the Quad XL. The simple two-step folding process lets you quickly set up and break down the cart, saving you valuable time before and after your round. The compact design fits easily into your car trunk or storage space when folded. The cart's maintenance-free tires and lightweight construction make pushing it a breeze.
Available in a range of colors to suit your style, the Bag Boy Quad XL Push Cart combines functionality, durability, and ease of use. Whether you're a seasoned walker or just starting to embrace the benefits of walking the course, this push cart is a reliable addition.
Most Lightweight - Big Max Blade IP Golf Push Cart
The Big Max Blade IP golf push cart is a game-changer in golf equipment. This sleek and stylish cart has been meticulously designed to provide golfers with the ultimate convenience, functionality and portability.
What sets the Blade IP apart is its revolutionary Flat Fold technology. With just a few simple steps, you can fold the cart to an incredibly slim profile, making it a breeze to store in your car trunk or closet No wrestling with bulky, awkward components that take up valuable space. The Blade IP's compact design is a testament to Big Max's commitment to innovation and user-friendly features.
But don't let its slim profile fool you—the Blade IP is built to last. Crafted from high-quality, durable materials like aerospace-grade aluminum, this cart is designed to withstand the rigors of the golf course. The sturdy frame and robust wheels ensure a smooth, stable ride, even on hilly or uneven terrain. You can trust that your clubs and accessories will be secure and protected throughout your round.
Big Max has a reputation for quality and innovation in the golf industry, and the Blade IP is a prime example of why. This push cart represents the perfect blend of form and function, delivering a premium experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, the Blade IP will elevate your game and make your time on the course more enjoyable.
Best Remote Controlled - Alphard Cyber Cart
Alphard spent 15 years refining every detail to create a robust, stable, user-friendly, reliable and compact cart. A futuristic, aerodynamic design sets it apart from traditional golf carts. Its smooth lines and bold angles give it a distinctive look.
At the heart of the Cybercart is a powerful, virtually silent, dual 180W hub motor and robust 37V 236.8Wh battery system. Combined with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, these motors provide a ton of power to glide across the fairways, even on the hilliest terrain. On a single 4-hour charge from a standard wall outlet, you'll have power for an impressive 36 holes.
The Cybercart's intelligent design incorporates a 6-axis gyroscope that constantly monitors the terrain, making micro-adjustments to keep the cart straight and steady. Combined with its 360° swivel front wheel, which can lock into position, the Cybercart maintains its course regardless of whether you are navigating undulating fairways or crossing slopes.
It also includes an LCD remote control. With a simple button press, you can send the cart to your next shot or pair it with your smartphone for even more convenient control. The remote offers multiple speed settings and a distance timer.
The Alphard Cybercart is the ultimate remote-controlled golf cart with unmatched features and superior construction, making it a must-have for any golfer.
Best Three Wheel - Big Max Autofold FF Golf Push Cart
The Big Max Autofold FF is an innovative golf cart with a sleek, modern design packed with features. This 3-wheel cart boasts a lightning-fast, two-step folding system that allows it to fold completely flat in seconds. When folded, it has an incredibly slim profile for storing in tight spaces at home or fitting easily in a car trunk.
The Autofold FF is compact, but also built like a tank. The sturdy aluminum frame and stable axle construction ensure it can handle whatever punishment the course throws, even after years of heavy use. The wide wheelbase and large wheels provide a smooth, effortless ride across all terrains.
Unfolding the Autofold FF is a breeze. Just release one hook to spread the frame, automatically flipping the wheels into position. Release the handle to raise it to your desired height and lock it in place. You're ready to load your bag and hit the course within seconds.
With its perfect blend of quick-folding convenience, rock-solid stability, clever design and quality construction, the Big Max Autofold FF is a top contender for any golfer seeking a premium push cart.
Editor’s Choice - Alphard Golf Club Booster V2 with Omni Cart
The Alphard Golf Club Booster V2 with Omni Cart is a game-changing electric golf caddy that transforms your push cart into one that is remote-controlled and motorized. This innovative system includes the Club Booster V2 e-wheels and the Omni Cart, providing golfers convenient and effortless navigation.
Installing the Club Booster V2 on your existing push cart is an easy 15-minute process. Simply replace the rear wheels with the V2's powerful dual hub motors, attach the cart brackets to the axle and you're ready to roll. The V2 boasts an array of impressive features, including a user-friendly remote control with distance presets and cruise control, a 6-axis gyroscope for straight tracking on side slopes and a lithium battery that lasts 18-27 holes per charge.
Get the best price on the Alphard Golf Club Booster V2 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The Alphard Club Booster V2's stability and power set it apart. The dual hub motors have more than enough juice to conquer even the hilliest golf courses, while the included anti-tip wheels ensure your cart remains upright no matter the terrain. There's peace of mind from knowing your clubs are secure as you effortlessly navigate a course.
The Alphard Golf Club Booster V2 with Omni Cart is a joy. The remote control gives you complete command over your cart's speed and direction. You can even send your cart 15 or 30 yards out with a single button press.
The Alphard Golf Club Booster V2 with Omni Cart is an incredible electric golf cart that combines advanced technology, user-friendly features and a sleek design. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a casual golfer, it's worth checking out.
Most Durable - Bag Boy Nitron Auto-Open Push Cart
The Bag Boy Nitron Auto-Open Push Cart boasts a sleek, modern design and cutting-edge technology that sets it apart.
The heart of the Nitron's groundbreaking design is its patented Nitro-Piston technology. This nitrogen-powered auto-assist mechanism allows the cart to spring open in mere seconds, making it the fastest-opening cart in golf. No strugglesvwith cumbersome, hard-to-open carts; the Nitron unfolds effortlessly, ready for action immediately.
Get the best price on a Bag Boy Nitron Auto-Open Push Cart through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The cart also features Top-Lok Technology, a bag-to-cart attachment system that securely locks your golf bag, preventing any twisting or turning during use. Focus on your game without worrying about your bag slipping or shifting as you walk.
The Bag Boy Nitron Auto-Open Push Cart is a game-changer for golfers seeking convenience, performance and style. With its innovative Nitro-Piston technology, Top-Lok bag attachment system and host of user-friendly features, the Nitron sets a new standard in golf cart design.
Most Compact - Big Max Trio Golf Cart
The Big Max Blade Trio is an innovative cart with a sleek, compact design that folds to a mere 8 inches flat, making it incredibly easy to store and transport. Despite its slim profile, the Blade Trio is built to last with a durable powder-coated aluminum frame that can handle even the most challenging terrain.
One of the standout features of the Blade Trio is its patented Flat-Fold technology. With just the push of a button, the cart quickly and effortlessly folds down, with the wheels tucking neatly underneath. This unique folding mechanism saves space and makes it a breeze to load and unload from your car.
At a mere 14 pounds, the Blade Trio is a breeze to push around the course. The ergonomic handle and smooth-rolling wheels make navigating even the hilliest fairways a walk in the park. And don't let its lightweight fool you—the Blade Trio is incredibly stable thanks to its optimized weight distribution and thoughtful design.
The Big Max Blade Trio combines innovative design, exceptional functionality and unmatched convenience. Available in a sleek array of color options, it performs exceptionally well and looks great on the course.
Best Budget - IZZO Golf EZ-Roll 3 Wheel Push Cart
The IZZO Golf EZ-Roll 3-Wheel Push Cart is an affordable, lightweight, and compact golf cart designed for the weekend warrior. It features a durable aluminum frame that can handle any terrain or weather conditions while securely carrying golf bags of all sizes.
IZZO has paid attention to the details that matter most to golfers. The EZ-Roll features a comfortable foam handle that's easy to grip and maneuver. The expansive upper brackets can securely accommodate any size golf bag. The EZ-Roll also comes equipped with all the golfing essentials within reach. A large scorecard holder is positioned perfectly, and an umbrella holder keeps you shaded on sunny days or dry during showers. You'll also find a convenient drink holder and a handy mesh storage bag for extra balls, tees and snacks. When parking the cart, simply engage the foot brake.
Get the best price on the IZZO Golf EZ-Roll 3-Wheel Push Cart through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The IZZO EZ-Roll's most impressive aspect is its incredibly affordable price point. At just $199.99, this cart offers features and quality on par with much pricier competitors. It's a smart investment for any golfer looking to upgrade their on-course experience without breaking the bank.
Best Cheap - SereneLife 2/3 Wheel Golf Push Cart
The SereneLife 2/3 Wheel Golf Push Cart is made for budget-conscious golfers looking for a lightweight, compact and versatile way to get around the course. This push cart boasts a heavy-duty aluminum frame that provides exceptional durability without weighing you down.
One of the standout features of the SereneLife push cart is its ability to switch between a 2-wheel and 3-wheel configuration. The 2-wheel setup offers increased stability on uneven terrain, while the 3-wheel mode provides enhanced agility and easier steering.
When it's time to pack up and head home, the SereneLife push cart folds down quickly and easily. Its compact size makes storing it in your trunk or garage a breeze. The lightweight design also makes loading and unloading the cart easy.
The SereneLife push cart is a wise investment for golfers of all levels, priced at $89.99. It packs functionality, durability and style into one package, making it a great choice for budget-conscious golfers.
Final Thoughts on the Best Push Carts for 2024
Finding a high-quality push cart that suits your needs is a worthwhile investment if you enjoy walking during your game but prefer to avoid carrying your clubs.
But before making a purchase, consider a few essential factors: What is your budget for the push cart? Are you interested in an electric or manual model? How important are features like size, maneuverability and extra amenities? As long as you keep these considerations in mind and do your research, you'll likely find the perfect push cart for your game and enhance your overall golf experience.