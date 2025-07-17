2025 British Open: Rory McIlroy's Opening Tee Shot Led to Everyone Making Same Joke
The 2025 British Open is underway at Royal Portrush, where the best golfers in the world will be battling the conditions and each other for the Claret Jug in the final major of the year.
Many fans watching along the legendary course this week will be cheering for the hometown hero, Rory McIlroy. The 2025 Masters champ is off and running after his late tee time in the opening round and all eyes were on his tee shot on the first hole. Partly because it's Rory McIlroy, but mostly because when the tournament was last held here in 2019 he pumped his first drive out of bounds to the left.
McIlory took an iron off the tee on the par-4 and while he didn't hit the fairway, he didn't go out of bounds, either, as his shot settled in the long stuff on the left.
McIlroy ended up making bogey on the hole, which was three shots better than his score on the first hole in 2019.
His tee shot led to fans making pretty much the same joke.