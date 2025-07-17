SI

2025 British Open: Rory McIlroy's Opening Tee Shot Led to Everyone Making Same Joke

Andy Nesbitt

Rory McIlroy kept his ball in play on the first hole at the British Open on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy kept his ball in play on the first hole at the British Open on Thursday. / @TheOpen

The 2025 British Open is underway at Royal Portrush, where the best golfers in the world will be battling the conditions and each other for the Claret Jug in the final major of the year.

Many fans watching along the legendary course this week will be cheering for the hometown hero, Rory McIlroy. The 2025 Masters champ is off and running after his late tee time in the opening round and all eyes were on his tee shot on the first hole. Partly because it's Rory McIlroy, but mostly because when the tournament was last held here in 2019 he pumped his first drive out of bounds to the left.

McIlory took an iron off the tee on the par-4 and while he didn't hit the fairway, he didn't go out of bounds, either, as his shot settled in the long stuff on the left.

McIlroy ended up making bogey on the hole, which was three shots better than his score on the first hole in 2019.

His tee shot led to fans making pretty much the same joke.

More British Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf