British Open Day 2 Fact or Fiction: Justin Rose Would be England's Most Popular Winner
Welcome to the British Open edition of SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction. We’ll be here after every day’s play with a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
An Englishman last won the British Open in 1992, when Nick Faldo triumphed at Muirfield. Should Justin Rose prevail, he would be the most popular Englishman to hold the Claret Jug.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Rose would be an incredibly popular winner but it’s hard to surpass Faldo, perhaps Great Britain’s greatest-ever player. It would make for a fun debate but I’d go with the guy with six majors.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Faldo was great, but the question here is “popular,” and that roar for Rose when he dropped that birdie putt today on 18 says everything..
John Schwarb: FACT. Fans have been watching Rose at the British since 1998, when he was a precocious amateur finishing fourth. Now, at age 43, he’s contending after qualifying—it means that much to him just to be here. A win would be incredible and even top Faldo’s three Claret Jugs.
Tyrrell Hatton carried his own bag down the 12th hole, telling his caddie he didn’t deserve to have someone carrying his bag. He missed the cut but in wearing his emotions on his sleeve at all times, he’s the most entertaining player in golf right now.
Bob Harig: FACT. Hatton is a treasure. He sometimes goes overboard, and at times it can be a bit cringeworthy, but he’s a can’t miss watch and his interviews can be filled with laughter. Check out his Ryder Cup press conference about swearing and you’ll get an idea.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. DeChambeau is the entertainer of the moment, but Hatton’s self-depreciation and general darkness is also a blast.
John Schwarb: FACT. How many press conferences are must-listens in golf? And with him it’s usually to ask him about a sound-bite moment from on the course or other wild episode from the course. It’s just sad we don’t see him very often anymore with his move to LIV Golf.
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut, meaning that Tiger Woods remains the last player to win the U.S. and British Opens in the same year (2000). With the parity in golf today, that feat won’t be seen again for another 24 years.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It could happen next year with Scheffler! It’s a very tough task, the U.S. Open being such a draining tournament and the Open being played over a vastly different style of course. It’s been a long time since Tiger but it seems it won’t be double the amount of time before it happens again.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Scheffler could at least be favored for both of those the next time around. With LIV Golf fracturing the game and several of the top players missing majors these days, you can make a case that now is actually the best time for that kind of double.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. I won’t put it past Scottie Scheffler but that might be my entire list of players who could realistically do it. The golf world just feels more pressurized and busy now to pull off two milestone wins one month apart.