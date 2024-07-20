British Open Day 3 Winners and Losers: Billy Horschel is Ready for His Major Moment
Day 3 at the 2024 British Open will be remembered for punishing conditions that pushed the world’s best players to the edge, especially during the back nine that played straight into a gale. But in the end, we call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
Winners
Royal Troon: Wow, what an afternoon. The wind, the rain, the player hanging on for dear life. Some survived to remain in contention. Others crashed and burned. Harsh? Unfair? Golf as it’s meant to be? Whatever your stance, you have to admit: Saturday at Royal Troon was compelling television.
Billy Horschel: Played some macho golf on an afternoon that demanded it. A series of up-and-down pars over the closing stretch ultimately resulted in 2-under 69 and a one-shot lead. Up next: a chance to redefine his legacy.
Sam Burns and Thriston Lawrence: Fired matching 65s several hours before the closing groups came home to pull to three under and create a very serious shot at the Jug on Sunday. This is what can happen when you “win” the weather draw.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele: They’ve won majors in 2024, they’re world No. 1 and No. 2 and they’re at the height of their powers. They needed all of it to stay on course on Saturday afternoon, but both survived and figure to be central to the action on Sunday.
Justin Thomas: Put up a solid 4 under, including a 14-stroke improvement on his front nine, to get to even par and give himself a puncher’s chance.
The Postage Stamp: The short par-3 may be a little wedge shot on paper, but it once again earned its reputation as a diabolical spot where dreams can be lost. On Saturday Shane Lowry entered the hole with the solo lead, with Dan Brown one behind him. Lowry missed the green and made 5 while Brown also missed it and salvaged a 4. The entire tournament seemed to shift in that moment.
Losers
Brooks Koepka: His Saturday move was backwards, shooting 78 with seven bogeys and zero birdies. His last birdie was at the second hole Friday, and barring a Sunday rally the big game hunter’s 2024 major bests will be T26s at the PGA and U.S. Open.
Oh, Canada: Corey Conners went out in the fourth-to-last group but will now be up early Sunday after an 80, Saturday’s highest score. Mackenzie Hughes also shot his worst round of the week, a 75.
Jason Day: There was no mojo in that fourth-to-last group between Conners and JDay, who shot 76 including a back-nine 40.
Shane Lowry: It was tough to see the likable Irishman crack on Saturday afternoon, but his round of 77 means he’ll have to pass eight other players, including the current World No. 1 and No. 3, to rebound and grab the Jug on Sunday.