British Open Golfer Hit a Such a Hilariously Sad Shot, and Fans Had Jokes
Golf is hard. It can be even harder when you're playing one of the best links courses in the word, Royal Troon, in the British Open. South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout knows that all too well after one of his bad shots went viral during the first round on Thursday.
In case you missed it, Bezuidenhout found one of the tough green-side bunkers on the difficult par-3 eighth hole. He attempted to get the ball up on the green but instead it rolled around the bunker before dropping back in it, just a few feet from where he was standing.
Look at the path this ball took:
That just doesn't seem fair. Bezuidenhout ended up getting a double bogey on the hole.
Golf fans had lots of jokes about that shot, which was too relatable for many weekend hackers: