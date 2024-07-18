British Open Championship Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
The British Open, the last golf major of the season, begins on Thursday, July 18 and runs through Sunday, July 21.
The world's best golfers are traveling to Scotland to compete at Royal Troon Golf Club for the Claret Jug.
Even though the first tee times are close to starting, fans can still purchase tickets to attend the 152nd Open. Tickets went on sale as early last summer, and tickets for next year's Open are already on sale.
British Open Ticket Prices 2024
How Much Does It Cost for a Single Day Pass to the 2024 British Open?
On the Open Championship's official ticket website, tickets are listed for each of the four rounds. Each day, the price raises by five pounds.
Thursday's tickets are the cheapest, set at 95 pounds ($123.24). Friday's prices are a bit more, beginning at 100 pounds ($129.73). Saturday's third round is set at 105 pounds ($136.21). Then, Sunday's final round begins at 110 pounds ($142.70).
How Much Does It Cost for a Child to Attend the 2024 British Open?
The Open offers discounted ticket prices for attendees ages 16–24. For instance, on Thursday, fans in this age range only have to pay 47.50 pounds ($61.62) in comparison to the normal rate at 95 pounds. The next three days cost as follows: 50 pounds ($64.86) for Friday, 52.50 pounds ($68.11) for Saturday and 55 pounds ($71.35) for Sunday.
Children under the age of 16 will be allowed to Royal Troon for free every single day of the tournament.
How Much Does It Cost for a Resale Ticket to the 2024 British Open?
A fan's best bet in securing a ticket to this year's Open would be by purchasing tickets on a resale website. The prices range depending what day and what site fans purchase the tickets on.
On Stubhub, Thursday's tickets are the cheapest, selling at 71 pounds ($92.12), while Saturday's are the most expensive at 137 pounds ($177.75).
VividSeats is still selling tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. General admission tickets are selling for as low as $116 on Thursday, $207 for Friday and $207 for Sunday.