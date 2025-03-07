Broadcasters Question Wyndham Clark Drop in Round 2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
During Friday's second round of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Wyndham Clark appears to have taken a questionable drop on the third hole.
After hitting his drive in the fairway, Clark, who was the leader at the time, had his ball bounce before landing in a pitch mark in the fairway.
Clark then proceeded to take relief from the pitch mark and put a tee in the ground. At that point, the announcers questioned whether he was allowed to do that before calling in their Director of TV Rules and Video, Rich Pierson.
"Wyndam's ball did not embed. His ball bounced and landed in somebody else's pitch mark," Pierson said.
Announcer: "So you can still get relief from that then?"
"I did not see him take relief from that. He would not be allowed relief from someone else's pitch mark," Pierson replied.
Clark made a par on the hole and continued his second round.
Update: The PGA Tour has since made a statement indicating that the ball did land in its own pitch mark.