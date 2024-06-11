Bryson DeChambeau Ready for Challenge of ‘Boring Golf’ at Pinehurst
PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau knows what many golf fans might be thinking, that he’s going to pull the big stick this week and mash his way around the North Carolina sandhills, similar to how he won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
But golf’s mad scientist recognizes the challenge of this U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, that it’s all about short-game expertise on and around the domed-shape greens. “Boring golf,” he calls it.
And he proclaimed himself ready.
“People are going to be like, ‘What is he even talking about? he hits it far and it works to his advantage and whatnot,’” DeChambeau said. “But I think personally, for me, my chipping and putting around the greens is what is going to aid me to give myself a good chance.”
His mojo is understandably high, having finished solo second at last month’s PGA Championship, one shot behind Xander Schauffele. DeChambeau shot a final-round 64 and briefly held the major-championship record for low score in relation to par at 20 under until Schauffele birdied the 72nd hole to win at 21 under.
But where Valhalla was, well, a Kentucky horse race with birdies galore, the season’s third major should be much more stern. Defending champion Wyndham Clark said Monday that the greens at Pinehurst No. 2 “already are borderline” in terms of speed and firmness, meaning the best players in the world will be playing defense, not firing-at-flags offense.
DeChambeau is factoring that into his preparation, as much as it goes against his bomber DNA.
“Yeah, it stinks hitting a 6-iron off the tee compared to a driver, but sometimes you've got to do it and you've got to make the right decision for shooting the lowest score out here,” said DeChambeau, who arrived at Pinehurst off a T18 last week at LIV Golf’s event in Houston.
“There's numerous holes like 3 (a 387-yard par-4), I'd love to go for that green every single day, and I may go for it. I don't know, you never know with me. Certainly on the tee box if it's downwind, I'll give it a go probably … (or) just hit a 6-iron out there, or 7. Hitting an iron out there and playing some very strategic golf is certainly something you have to do on this golf course to compete and win.
“It's a lot of boring golf, I can tell you.”
Yet even with that, while strategizing how to chase a second major, DeChambeau offered a smile and a wink of sorts at the fans who expect him to only play one way.
“I'll try to do my best to show the crowd some fun drives and some hopefully long made putts,” he said.