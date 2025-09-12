Bryson DeChambeau Seems to Be Everywhere as Ryder Cup Approaches
With the LIV season wrapped, Bryson DeChambeau could have gone quiet before the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Instead, he’s been everywhere, and this week’s Dan’s Golf World Show dives into the circus.
It began last Friday, when Bryson finally nailed the ping-pong trick shot he’d been grinding on for weeks. The payoff was a Bentley giveaway for a fan that ultimately crashed his website and turned into pure Bryson mayhem.
The next stop was Cypress Point, where he showed up at the Walker Cup over the weekend. A decade after playing the event himself, DeChambeau walked the course with the U.S. team, surprising the amateurs with his hands-on involvement and larger-than-life presence.
This week he was in Napa, not competing in the PGA Tour event, but joining Team USA during their Ryder Cup prep. That included team dinners at a rented mansion and bonding events with his teammates. Keegan Bradley praised DeChambeau's commitment as “above and beyond.”
This week’s Dan's Golf World episode doesn’t just recap DeChambeau's busy September, it digs into the spectacle, compares his Walker Cup cameo to Rory McIlroy’s role with GB&I, and sparks a lively debate in the studio.
This week's Dan's Golf World episode doesn't just recap DeChambeau's busy September, it digs into the spectacle, compares his Walker Cup cameo to Rory McIlroy's role with GB&I, and sparks a lively debate in the studio.