Bryson DeChambeau Explains How Crowds Have Helped Prepare Him For Majors
Since the start of 2024, Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the best major-championship performers in the world.
According to DeChambeau, a big reason for his strong showings on the biggest stage is the energy from the fans at LIV events and how they compare to the atmosphere at major championships.
"I feel like [LIV] is sometimes a little bit more amplified in certain scenarios. It's very similar, which makes me comfortable actually in major championship settings," DeChambeau said after firing a first round 7-under 65 at LIV South Korea.
"I think every event is a little more elevated in regard to the noise level and the hustle-bustleness. So when you go play a major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you're going to see some rowdiness out there. They want to see competitiveness and fire. They're going to be cheering you on, so I feel like it's very good prep going into these majors. It's definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I've been playing a lot better in them."
Over the last 20 rounds of major championship golf, only Xander Schauffele is averaging more strokes gained per round than the Crushers GC captain.
Player
Strokes-gained per round at majors (last 20 rounds)
Xander Schauffele
+3.28
Bryson DeChambeau
+2.69
Scottie Scheffler
+2.68
Collin Morikawa
+2.33
Rory McIlroy
+2.19
Over that stretch, not only has DeChambeau become one of the best players in the big events, he's also built a fan following.
"It's definitely appreciated when I come to a new place for the first time and see the amount of fans wanting an autograph, kids lighting up. That's what makes my day. It's certainly awesome, and that's why I play the game of golf," he said.
DeChambeau shares the first-round lead with Talor Gooch at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea, and he'll take center stage at Quail Hollow in two weeks for the PGA Championship, where he finished runner-up in 2024.