Bryson DeChambeau Finally Hit a Hole-in-One Over His House After 16 Days

Tom Dierberger

DeChambeau has two major championships to his name, winning the U.S. Open in both 2020 and '24.
Bryson DeChambeau finally did it.

On his 16th day attempting a viral social media challenge, DeChambeau hit a hole-in-one over his $2 million house in Texas. It was DeChambeau's 134th attempt overall in the challenge and 14th attempt of the day.

It all started on Nov. 11 when DeChambeau posted a video of himself on TikTok hitting a shot over his house onto a putting green in the backyard. That video started a social media sensation in the golf world in which his followers would check back on DeChambeau's progress each day.

DeChambeau allowed himself to take one shot on Day 1, two shots on Day 2, and so on. According to Golf Digest, the probability of a PGA Tour player making a hole-in-one on a 100-yard shot is about 1-in-500, meaning DeChambeau beat the odds achieving the feat on attempt No. 134.

DeChambeau now has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok after going viral each day with a new video of his backyard challenge.

