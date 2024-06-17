Bryson DeChambeau Helps Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner Recreate His U.S. Open-Winning Shot on Live TV
Bryson DeChambeau's remarkable 54-yard bunker shot on Pinehurst No. 2's 18th hole essentially won him the U.S. Open on Sunday night. After celebrating the victory with just about every golf fan in attendance, he stopped by the 18th hole to see the Golf Channel's Johnson Wagner trying to recreate the legendary shot for a segment of "Live From."
Wagner's first attempt, which was taken before DeChambeau pulled up in a cart with the trophy in hand, sailed well over the green.
DeChambeau got into the bunker alongside Wagner and began giving him some advice. After receiving valuable pointers from the champ himself, Wagner had another go at recreating his shot.
This time, he not only put the ball right on the green, but he sat the ball roughly one foot from the pin.
DeChambeau was left awestruck by Wagner's outstanding shot, so much so that he handed him the U.S. Open trophy while the two giddily celebrated.
Yet another truly breathtaking shot at the 18th, making for an incredible moment on the live broadcast of "Live From."