Bryson DeChambeau Plays Practice Round at Augusta National, Testing Equipment Change
Ahead of the 2020 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau said he viewed Augusta National’s par-72 layout as a par-67.
Nearly five years since those comments caused quite a stir, the 31-year-old is still trying to claim his first green jacket and has recently taken extra steps to achieve that goal.
“I went (to Augusta) on the 6th of January,” DeChambeau said Wednesday ahead of LIV Hong Kong, “so I had a little practice round. I might get one more in before [LIV] Miami (the week before the Masters), but we'll see.”
DeChambeau finished T21 at his first Masters in 2016—earning low amateur honors—and didn’t top that result until last year when the Texan placed T6—two months before he won his second career major at the U.S. Open.
Now, looking to build off last year, he’s revving up preparation for the season’s first major, while testing out an equipment change.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m ready. I feel like I'm ready at least. I’ve made some switches with the golf ball, and this week we’re trying it out. It’s been pretty solid so far, so we’ll see how that works.
“But I’m just comfortable. I’m excited is really what it comes down to. However the cards play out, they’ll play out, but I am genuinely excited for this year.”