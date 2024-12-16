Bryson DeChambeau Has Ruthless Response to Jab From Rory McIlroy
The trash-talking has begun.
Tomorrow, DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who both play on the LIV Golf circuit, will compete against PGA Tour stars McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in the Crypto.com Showdown (6 p.m. ET, TNT).
On the practice range ahead of the competition, McIlroy said, “I’d like to go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open.”
DeChambeau replied: “To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself.”
Yikes.
Earlier this year, DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open by one stroke over McIlroy at Pinehurst No. 2.
McIlroy, however, lost excruciatingly.
The Northern Irishman, looking for his first major victory since 2014, was leading on the back nine Sunday, but missed a 2.5-footer for par on No. 16 and a 4-footer for par on the last to finish runner-up. It was arguably the most devastating loss of McIlroy's career.
McIlroy then bolted from the course without talking to reporters afterward.
It might be difficult to ever get over that defeat, but McIlroy can notch a consolation prize by defeating DeChambeau and Koepka Tuesday evening.