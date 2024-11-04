Bryson DeChambeau Shares U.S. Open Trophy With SMU Students During Game
Bryson DeChambeau reveled in two victories this weekend.
The two-time major champion returned to his alma mater, SMU, and watched the Mustangs knock off undefeated Pitt 48-25.
And DeChambeau brought some hardware with him—the U.S. Open trophy. In the second quarter, cameras caught the 31-year-old hoisting it in the student section.
DeChambeau, who won his second U.S. Open in June at Pinehurst No. 2, claimed the NCAA Division I individual championship in 2015—the only golfer from SMU to achieve that feat. Later that year, he also won the U.S. Amateur.
Saturday night, SMU inched closer to bringing another national title back to University Park. In defeating Pitt the Mustangs improved to 7–1, jumped from No. 20 to No. 13 in the AP poll and may be on their way to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.