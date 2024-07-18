Bryson DeChambeau Has Terrible Start in First Round of British Open
TROON, Scotland — The British Open might be over for U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as it barely has started.
DeChambeau, who has contended in all three majors so far this year and won the U.S. Open last month at Pinehurst No. 2, got off to a horrible start on Thursday morning at Royal Troon, missing short putts early in his round and making a double bogey at the par-5 6th.
The two-time major winner made bogeys at the 1st, 3rd and 4th holes before a bad drive led to disaster at the 623-yard 6th, where it took him five shots to reach the green and then two-putted for seven.
He then added another bogey at the “Postage Stamp” short par-3 8th and shot 6-over-par 42 for his first nine.
Sweden’s Alex Noren was the early leader with a 2-under-par 69.
“I'm pleased,” Noren said. “It was tricky kind of going from Tuesday, different wind, Wednesday, different wind, today, different wind. The downwind holes are tricky, as well, because you've got to think a lot, the tee shots, and to not get in any bunkers.
“I didn't play great, but I managed my way and kind of stayed out of the big trouble and hit enough good shots to be under par.”
Rain greeted the players at times during the morning, sometimes heavy. And the first several holes, the easiest on the course in the prevailing wind, were not so easy for all.
Justin Thomas got to 4 under through 10 holes but a double bogey at the 12th and a bogey at the 13th dropped him back.
England’s Matt Wallace holed out for an eagle at the 4th, birdied the 8th then tripled the 9th hole.
South Korea’s Younghan Song was also an earlier leader at 4 under. Playing in just his fourth major and first since 2017, he was 4 under through 8 but triple-bogeyed the 11th.
Players such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and defending champion Brian Harman were all on the course.