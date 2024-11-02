Bubba Watson Donates House After Making Ace at Indonesian Masters
Bubba Watson made a hole-in-one Saturday at the Indonesian Masters, then matched a donation that sees a family in need get a house when the feat is accomplished.
In fact, some 10 minutes later, another player competing in the Asian Tour event in Jakarta, Indonesia, made an ace on the same hole, which also meant that Habitat Humanity Indonesia was getting another home donated in the tournament’s honor.
Watson, the two-time Masters champion who now plays for LIV Golf and is competing in the International Series event as part of the Asian Tour, made a hole-in-one using a pitching wedge from 154 yards at the 11th hole on the Royale Jakarta course during the third round of the tournament.
Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai used a 48-degree wedge on the same hole later to match the feat. Tournament sponsor BNI pledges the home donation for a hole-in-one.
“The game of golf has helped tremendously around the world,” said Watson, who made his sixth career hole-in-one. “For all the charity things that golf has brought to the table, it's very special to be a part of that.
“It's an honor and I heard there was another hole-in-one right behind me, so somebody needs to match that so there'll be a couple families that will be helped out. So it's an amazing thing that golf could can do that for somebody, and be able to help people.”
The Asian Tour said it was the fourth time in its history that players made aces on the same hole during the same round.
Watson, 45, who struggled this year with LIV Golf and finished 53rd in the league’s individual standings in what’s called the “relegation zone,” meaning he is subject to be bounced from the league, is taking part in some of the LIV-backed International Series events in an effort to retain his spot.
As a captain of one of the 13 teams, the Range Goats, he can be brought back via a “business reason” and given his popularity and major champion status, that is likely to occur.
The ace helped Watson shoot 7-under 65 to move into third place but seven strokes behind leader Canadian Richard T. Lee. American John Catlin, who leads the International Series Order of Merit, is a shot behind Watson. The winner of the Order of Merit gets a spot with LIV Golf in 2025.