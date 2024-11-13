Caitlin Clark Came So Close to Hitting Fans With Bad First Shot at LPGA Event
Caitlin Clark is playing in the pro-am at The Annika, an LPGA event in Florida, on Wednesday and while we're used to seeing her playing basketball with no-fear, it seemed like she might have had some nerves on a packed first tee as her opening tee shot almost hit some fans standing just a few feet away.
Golf can be a very difficult game. Then throw in hundreds of people watching you play and things can go wrong in a hurry. That seemed to be the case for the WNBA star as she struggled mightily on her first shot.
Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols captured the moment:
Fore!
We'll have to wait and see how Clark rebounded from that very relatable start to her round.
