SI

Caitlin Clark Came So Close to Hitting Fans With Bad First Shot at LPGA Event

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark in playing in the Pro-Am at The Annika LPGA event on Wednesday.
Caitlin Clark in playing in the Pro-Am at The Annika LPGA event on Wednesday. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark is playing in the pro-am at The Annika, an LPGA event in Florida, on Wednesday and while we're used to seeing her playing basketball with no-fear, it seemed like she might have had some nerves on a packed first tee as her opening tee shot almost hit some fans standing just a few feet away.

Golf can be a very difficult game. Then throw in hundreds of people watching you play and things can go wrong in a hurry. That seemed to be the case for the WNBA star as she struggled mightily on her first shot.

Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols captured the moment:

Fore!

We'll have to wait and see how Clark rebounded from that very relatable start to her round.

More From Around the Sports World

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf