Caitlin Clark Shows Off Skills With Long Putt, Straight Drive at Annika Pro-Am

The Indiana Fever star competed in the Annika Pro-Am in 2024, and a year later, she is back for more, wowing again.

Max Schreiber

Caitlin Clark played in the Annika Pro-Am for the second straight year. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark had room for growth on the golf course. 

The WNBA’s Indiana Fever star competed in the Annika Pro-Am in 2024, and a year later, she is back for more. 

Early in her round, Clark sliced a tee shot. So Jamie Mulligan, the swing coach of world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who Clark was playing with, gave her some advice. 

And it apparently worked, as Clark striped a drive down the middle of the fairway shortly after. 

“Honestly, I’m slicing it off the tee,” Clark said, “but that was honestly probably my best drive of the day, so I’m happy with it. I just need to slow down. It’s so fast and so hard. I always want to kill the ball, but honestly, I hit some good iron shots and had some good putts.”

For good measure, her Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham, who was serving as a caddie to Clark, took a swing and found her ball in the gallery. 

“I think Happy Gilmore would be really proud of me, so I’m feeling pretty good about my shot to be honest,” Cunningham said.

Clark wasn’t done wowing, though. The 22-year-old also holed a putt off the green during Wednesday’s round. 

“I need a long putt to go in so the crowd can go crazy,” Clark said. “I think they’re waiting for that.”

She might not own the same skills on the links as she does on the hardwood, but Clark has the ability to excel—and grow—at nearly everything she does.

