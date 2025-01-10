SI

Camilo Villegas Proposes Humiliation-Based Punishment for Slow Play

The five-time Tour-winner, who recently served on the Player Advisory Council, has a bold idea to eliminate slow play.

Matt Vincenzi

Last year, Camilo Villegas served on the Player Advisory Council hoping to improve the PGA Tour. Ahead of this week's Sony Open, the five-time PGA Tour winner discussed the issue of slow play that he believes need to be rectified.

“The way I see it, those guys are breaking the rules,” Villegas, 42, told Golfweek at Waialae. “There needs to be consequences. I think their names should be posted in the locker room in font 30, and Michael Kim brought this up a little while back, their caddie should wear a fluorescent orange bib. Make them feel bad.

“That’s not the way this game should be played. The Tour’s never going to do that. I wish they did."

He added: "We had the balls to do the changes last year so maybe we do have the balls to enforce pace of play a little better."

The last PGA Tour board meeting was in November and Villegas attended. He also plans to attend the next one and voice his concerns.

“Obviously some of the people sitting in this board meeting are members of many other boards and businesspeople, and they’re very involved with sports and different leagues,” he said.

“And I’m really looking forward to learning from them, and I’m really looking forward to just kind of giving my honest feedback, opinion, and adding my two cents.”

Villegas opened his Sony Open on Thursday with an even par-70, six shots back of multiple leaders.

