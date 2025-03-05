Celine Dion Sang the Song From ‘Titanic’ During a TGL Interview
A number of big names showed up the final regular season match of the inaugural TGL season. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold were there together, apparently as part of Allen's bachelor party, as well as Roger Clemens, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and of course, Celine Dion, who brought her kids.
ESPN's Marty Smith interviewed Dion during the broadcast with the audio pumped into the venue, which gave her an opportunity to get the crowd going. Who knew that Dion was a big golf fan who used to play before the kids got in the way? Dion had high praise for both the sport and TGL.
And then a few minutes later Smith went back to Dion and got her to sing the opening from “My Heart With Go On.”
Honestly, if TGL didn't have to pay for Dion to sing a snippet of her biggest song, that's an incredible gift. And how many people can say they dueted with Celine Dion? Marty Smith is probably the only ESPN personality who will ever be able to make that claim.