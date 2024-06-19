Charlie Woods Qualifies for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship
Charlie Woods qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur championship after posting a 1-under 71 on Wednesday at a qualifying event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Fla.
The son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods will play in his first U.S. Junior Amateur championship—a tournament that the elder Woods won three times back from 1991–93. Tiger's son is now age 15, the same age he was when he won there.
Charlie will have around a month to prepare for the tournament, which takes place at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., from July 22 to 27. There will be a total of 264 golfers competing in the tournament.
This won't be the first time the 15-year-old has played golf in front of large crowds. He first played with his dad at the PNC Championship in Orlando in 2020, and now they've played that tournament together for four years.
Woods also has attended many golf tournaments with his father during his life, most recently the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Course No. 2 last week.
Woods was a high school state champion in Florida last year. It's clear that he's following in his father's footsteps, with golf being one of his biggest passions at such a young age.