Chris Berman Has Adopted Scottie Scheffler's Footwork
The Travelers Championship is underway as a talented field competes for the PGA Tour's final signature event of the season. But they'll all have a difficult time matching the high bar for entertainment ESPN legend Chris Berman set while playing in Wednesday's Pro-Am.
Boomer's round highlights ended up on Scott Van Pelt's SportsCenter as the best thing he saw all day so we can all enjoy them.
Berman doffed his San Francisco Giants hat to the crowd in Cromwell, Conn., and promptly blasted one in an unseen direction and distance. It must have been a pretty solid drive though as he played up to the crowd. Berman also showcased some fancy footwork, perhaps inspired by Scottie Scheffler, and reminded everyone he has not been neglecting his short game, based on the package.
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion but it seems like there should be more celebrity golf available on television or streaming. Feels like the type of thing people would really get sucked into and only realize they've been watching for a few hours and it's too late to stop now.