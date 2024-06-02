C.T. Pan Unexpectedly Goes Through Four Caddies in 10 Holes at RBC Canadian Open
C.T. Pan had an eventful final round at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, to say the least.
Pan's usual caddie, Mike "Fluff" Cowan, was on the bag for him during the entire tournament up until he fell on the third hole at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Sunday.
Pan needed to think quickly about who to use as his caddie for the rest of the round. He ended up selecting a fan out of the crowd who sounded ready for the job.
That fan only caddied on the fourth hole (which Pan bogeyed) until Mike Campbell, a worker from caddy services at the course, stepped in to finish out the front nine.
After the ninth hole, Al Riddell, who is the caddy for Paul Barjon (he missed the cut), took over on the back nine for Pan. What a saga.
Riddell was apparently watching the ordeal unfold while at home, as Barjon wasn't playing the weekend, and he raced over to the course to help Pan out, according to Sportsnet's Adam Stanley. What a heroic move.
Pan finished one-under on the day, with a final score of three-under.