DP World Tour Releases 2025 Schedule With Some Surprising Changes
The DP World Tour has released its 2025 schedule.
The new schedule will feature 42 tournaments in of 26 different countries. Three "phases" make up the schedule, with the Global Swings, the "Back 9" and the "DP World Tour Play-Offs" comprising the three parts of the calendar.
The Global Swing will run from November 21st to December 22nd and include the
BMW Australian PGA Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
The International Swing will run from January 10th to March 9th and include the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Bahrain Championship, "Middle East Event", Magical Kenya Open, Investec South African Open Championship and Joburg Open.
The Asian Swing will run from March 6th to April 27th and include the Porsche Singapore Classic, Hero Indian Open, Volvo China Open and finishes with "Asian Event" TBD.
The European Swing will run from May 8th to July 6th and include the Turkish Open,
Soudal Open, Austrian Alpine Open, KLM Open, Italian Open and BMW International Open.
The Closing Swing will run from July 10th to August 17th and include the Genesis Scottish Open,
ISCO Championship, Barracuda Championship, D+D REAL Czech Masters and the Danish Golf Championship.
The Back 9 will run from September 21st to October 26th and include the Betfred British Masters, Omega European Masters, Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship,
FedEx Open de France, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Open de España, "Back 9 Event" and the Genesis Championship.
The DP World Tour Playoffs will run from November 6th to November 16th and feature the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DPWT Championship.
Some notable omissions from the 2025 schedule include the European Open and Andalucia Masters. The Turkish Open and Austrian Open are new additions to the schedule in 2025 and were not included in 2024.
Check out the full schedule here.