DP World Tour Player Makes Two Aces in Span of 12 Holes at South African Open
In the second round of the Investec South African Open Championship, Dale Whitnell had not one, but two holes-in-one.
Whitnell began his round at even par, well back of the lead. It didn't take long for the Englishman to make his move up the leaderboard.
The first of his two aces occurred on the 2nd hole.
As if one wasn't enough, Whitnell then stepped up to the 12th hole at Durban Country Club and made his second hole-in-one of the day.
The entire scorecard for the 36-year-old was pretty amazing. In addition to the two holes-in-one, he had an eagle on the 3rd hole and birdies on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 15th and 18th as well as a double bogey on the 16th.
Whitnell ended up shooting a 63 (-9), which propelled him to T8 prior to the afternoon wave teeing off in South Africa.