Every Golfer to Win Back-to-Back U.S. Opens

Just seven golfers have won the U.S. Open in back-to-back years.

Brooks Koepka tees off on the ninth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
As the 2025 U.S. Open golf begins on Wednesday at the Oakmont Country Club, Bryson DeChambeau will look to defend his title and join an exclusive group of golfers as back-to-back winners of the event.

The red-hot Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at Oakmont and take his first U.S. Open victory, but DeChambeau is another contender. He'll be looking to win his third U.S. Open championship after previously winning the tournament in 2020 and '24. If DeChambeau pulls it off, he would become the eighth golfer in the history of the tournament to win back-to-back U.S. Opens.

Here's a look at the seven golfers that have previously accomplished the feat:

Golfer

Back-to-Back Victories

Total U.S. Open Victories

Willie Anderson

1903, 1904, 1905

Four

John McDermott

1911, 1912

Two

Bobby Jones

1929, 1930

Four

Ralph Guldahl

1937, 1938

Two

Ben Hogan

1950, 1951

Four

Curtis Strange

1988, 1989

Two

Brooks Koepka

2017, 2018

Two

The U.S. Open championship began in 1895, and within a decade, Willie Anderson became the first golfer to win the tournament in consecutive years, earning three straight victories from 1903 to '05. He won a total of four U.S. Opens in five years, winning it for the first time in 1901.

Anderson, Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan each won back-to-back U.S. Opens and also won a total of four U.S. Open championships throughout their careers. Jones, who co-founded The Masters, notably won his championships as an amateur golfer.

Jack Nicklaus is the one other golfer that has won four U.S. Opens, though he's the only one of the seven that hasn't won any of his titles in consecutive years. Similarly, Nicklaus won a total of five PGA Championships over his career, but never did so in back-to-back years.

Brooks Koepka is the most recent golfer to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years, doing so in 2017 and '18. He's the only one to do so in the 21st century.

