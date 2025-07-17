SI

Every Player to Win Back-to-Back British Opens

Xander Schauffele is looking to become the first back-to-back Open winner since Pádraig Harrington in 2008.

Mike Kadlick

Xander Schauffele is the defending Open Championship winner.
Xander Schauffele is the defending Open Championship winner.

The 153rd Open Championship is officially underway at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush, marking the historic links course's second time hosting the tournament in six years following a 68-year drought. The fourth and final major of the 2025 golf season, this year's Open is sure to bring plenty of drama leading into August's PGA Tour Championship and September's Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele enters the weekend as the Open's defending champion, having won last year's tournament at 9-under after edging out Justin Rose and Billy Horschel by two strokes. On a quest to win a third major championship, a victory would also make the 31-year-old Schauffele the first back-to-back Open winner since Pádraig Harrington in 2008.

Since the Open's inception in 1860, there have been 16 back-to-back winners. Here's a look at all of them:

Of the 16 back-to-back Open Championship winners, two have won three in a row (Jamie Anderson, Bob Ferguson) while one (Young Tom Morris) captured four straight. The longest drought between back-to-back winners came from 1983 to 2005, which saw 23 years of non-consecutive champions before Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in '05 and '06.

The current drought sits at 17 years since Harrington's back-to-back in '07-'08.

Player

Consecutive Open's Won

Old Tom Morris

1861, '62

Young Tom Morris

1868, '69, '70, '72 ('71 championship cancelled)

Jamie Anderson

1877, '78, '79

Bob Ferguson

1880, '81, '82

John Henry Taylor

1894, '95

Harry Vardon

1898, '99

James Braid

1905, '06

Bobby Jones (a)

1926, '27

Walter Hagen

1928, '29

Bobby Locke

1949, '50

Peter Thomson

1955, '56

Arnold Palmer

1961, '62

Lee Trevino

1971, '72

Tom Watson

1982, '83

Tiger Woods

2005, '06

Pádraig Harrington

2007, '08

