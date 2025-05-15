Every Player With Multiple PGA Championship Victories
The PGA Championship begins on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, and among the top golfers competing will be Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.
Three of the last four PGA champions have been multi-time winners—Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Phil Mickelson. Scheffler is currently the highest ranked golfer, but is seeking his first PGA Championship victory after finishing second two years ago. McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, but his last PGA Championship victory came over a decade ago. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele won his first PGA Championship last year, and will look to defend his title this week.
A total of 22 golfers have won multiple PGA Championships over its 109 history. Of those 22, seven have won titles in back-to-back years. A select group of six have won three or more total championship over their careers, with Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen tied for the most with five titles each.
Here are the golfers that have won multiple championships, in both the match play era and stroke play era.
Multi-Time PGA Champions in Match Play Era
Golfer
Years Won
Total Championship Wins
Jim Barnes
1916, 1919
2
Walter Hagen
1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927
5
Gene Sarazen
1922, 1923, 1933
3
Leo Diegel
1928, 1929
2
Paul Runyan
1934, 1938
2
Denny Shute
1936, 1967
2
Byron Nelson
1940, 1945
2
Sam Snead
1942, 1949, 1951
3
Ben Hogan
1946, 1948
2
Multi-Time PGA Champions in Stroke Play Era
Golfer
Years Won
Total Championship Wins
Gary Player
1962, 1972
2
Jack Nicklaus
1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980
5
Dave Stockton
1970, 1976
2
Raymond Floyd
1969, 1982
2
Lee Trevino
1974, 1984
2
Larry Nelson
1981, 1987
2
Nick Price
1992, 1994
2
Vijay Singh
1998, 2004
2
Tiger Woods
1999, 2000, 2006, 2007
4
Phil Mickelson
2005, 2021
2
Rory McIlroy
2012, 2014
2
Justin Thomas
2017, 2022
2
Brooks Koepka
2018, 2019, 2023
3