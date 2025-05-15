SI

Every Player With Multiple PGA Championship Victories

Which golfers have won multiple PGA Championships?

Eva Geitheim

Brooks Koepka of the Smash GC watches his shot on the second hole of the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Brooks Koepka of the Smash GC watches his shot on the second hole of the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. / Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, and among the top golfers competing will be Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.

Three of the last four PGA champions have been multi-time winners—Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Phil Mickelson. Scheffler is currently the highest ranked golfer, but is seeking his first PGA Championship victory after finishing second two years ago. McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, but his last PGA Championship victory came over a decade ago. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele won his first PGA Championship last year, and will look to defend his title this week.

A total of 22 golfers have won multiple PGA Championships over its 109 history. Of those 22, seven have won titles in back-to-back years. A select group of six have won three or more total championship over their careers, with Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen tied for the most with five titles each.

Here are the golfers that have won multiple championships, in both the match play era and stroke play era.

Multi-Time PGA Champions in Match Play Era

Golfer

Years Won

Total Championship Wins

Jim Barnes

1916, 1919

2

Walter Hagen

1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927

5

Gene Sarazen

1922, 1923, 1933

3

Leo Diegel

1928, 1929

2

Paul Runyan

1934, 1938

2

Denny Shute

1936, 1967

2

Byron Nelson

1940, 1945

2

Sam Snead

1942, 1949, 1951

3

Ben Hogan

1946, 1948

2

Multi-Time PGA Champions in Stroke Play Era

Golfer

Years Won

Total Championship Wins

Gary Player

1962, 1972

2

Jack Nicklaus

1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980

5

Dave Stockton

1970, 1976

2

Raymond Floyd

1969, 1982

2

Lee Trevino

1974, 1984

2

Larry Nelson

1981, 1987

2

Nick Price

1992, 1994

2

Vijay Singh

1998, 2004

2

Tiger Woods

1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

4

Phil Mickelson

2005, 2021

2

Rory McIlroy

2012, 2014

2

Justin Thomas

2017, 2022

2

Brooks Koepka

2018, 2019, 2023

3

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/Golf